Ghanaian media personality AJ Poundz couldn't control her tears as Nana Ama McBrown attended her dad's funeral

Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng looked sombre in a trending video, which has evoked emotions on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on AJ Poundz and Nana Ama McBrown's video on TikTok

Ghanaian media personality Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, popularly called AJ Poundz, has paid her last respects to her late father.

The Onua TV presenter invited top media and influential personalities to the funeral ceremony in the Ashanti Region.

AJ Poundz cries as Nana Ama McBrown and Onua TV presenters attend her dad's funeral. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

McBrown attends AJ Poundz's dad's funeral

The host of Onua Showtime with McBrown, Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, proved to be a very supportive colleague.

The CEO of McBrown Sunflower Oil made a bold fashion statement at AJ Poundz's funeral.

The popular style influencer, who recently opened up about her fifth hand surgery, wore a classy black two-piece.

She wore a short-sleeved black top designed with black beads and embroidery, paired with a long, form-fitting skirt.

The 46-year-old looked gorgeous in flawless makeup, featuring perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes, and glossy lipstick.

She completed her look with a black headscarf and stylish black sandals decorated with gold embellishments.

Mimi Andani and Fred Kyei Mensah, seasonal panellists on the Onua Showtime programme, also showed up to support AJ Poundz as she buried her father.

AJ Poundz weeps as she hugs McBrown

AJ Poundz couldn’t hold back her tears when Nana Ama McBrown arrived at the funeral. The grieving daughter, who shared a deep bond with her late father, wept uncontrollably as she embraced McBrown in a touching video.

Her emotional breakdown moved many mourners to tears, with her eyes turning red after crying continuously in the trending footage.

Ghanaians react as AJ Poundz weeps at dad's funeral

Some social media users have commented on AJ Poundz as Onua Showtime graced her late dad's funeral. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ohemaa.blizzy stated:

"AJ hy3den 😢😢❤️❤️."

portiaadosinaba stated:

"You will think you are a star until you walk with Nana Ama in a gathering 🤦🏻‍♀️😂. Be strong AJ the Lord is with you 🙏🏼."

eddygifty stated:

"If this lady stands for a position in this country she go win ooo herh the love is deep😍."

adoma_nancy_ampadu stated:

"It's well, dear."

nana_afya_pokuaa20 stated:

"Why I'm I tearing while watching the video 😢."

whats_up_gh stated:

"His Excellency ampa 🤣, wo de3 we wo k3ter3ma 😂."

afia_papabi1 stated:

"Awww @ajpoundz_gh sorry okay? You made me tear up kraaa. 😢. God strengthens you dear. ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. As Onua show time crew, you have really showed Onua do paaa. God bless you all…..❤️🙌🙌🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

AJ Poundz dances Adowa at dad's funeral

Known for her vibrant dance moves, AJ Poundz lit up the funeral with an energetic Adowa performance.

The brand influencer brought smiles and laughter to attendees in a now-viral video that captured her charisma.

Dressed in a black two-piece outfit with a matching headscarf, she proudly showed off her natural face without makeup.

AJ Poundz announces her dad’s funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality AJ Poundz announced her father's funeral on Instagram.

The celebrity mother shared a flyer detailing the dates for the one-week observation and the final rites.

Many social media followers offered their condolences in the comments section of her post.

