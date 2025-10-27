AJ Poundz Breaks Down as Nana Ama McBrown Attends Her Dad’s Funeral, Video Stirs Emotions
- Ghanaian media personality AJ Poundz couldn't control her tears as Nana Ama McBrown attended her dad's funeral
- Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng looked sombre in a trending video, which has evoked emotions on Instagram
- Some social media users have commented on AJ Poundz and Nana Ama McBrown's video on TikTok
Ghanaian media personality Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, popularly called AJ Poundz, has paid her last respects to her late father.
The Onua TV presenter invited top media and influential personalities to the funeral ceremony in the Ashanti Region.
McBrown attends AJ Poundz's dad's funeral
The host of Onua Showtime with McBrown, Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, proved to be a very supportive colleague.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The CEO of McBrown Sunflower Oil made a bold fashion statement at AJ Poundz's funeral.
The popular style influencer, who recently opened up about her fifth hand surgery, wore a classy black two-piece.
2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale keeps her fiancé’s face hidden as she announces her wedding in a viral video
She wore a short-sleeved black top designed with black beads and embroidery, paired with a long, form-fitting skirt.
The 46-year-old looked gorgeous in flawless makeup, featuring perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes, and glossy lipstick.
She completed her look with a black headscarf and stylish black sandals decorated with gold embellishments.
Mimi Andani and Fred Kyei Mensah, seasonal panellists on the Onua Showtime programme, also showed up to support AJ Poundz as she buried her father.
The YouTube video is below:
AJ Poundz weeps as she hugs McBrown
AJ Poundz couldn’t hold back her tears when Nana Ama McBrown arrived at the funeral. The grieving daughter, who shared a deep bond with her late father, wept uncontrollably as she embraced McBrown in a touching video.
Her emotional breakdown moved many mourners to tears, with her eyes turning red after crying continuously in the trending footage.
The Instagram video is below:
Ghanaians react as AJ Poundz weeps at dad's funeral
Some social media users have commented on AJ Poundz as Onua Showtime graced her late dad's funeral. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
ohemaa.blizzy stated:
"AJ hy3den 😢😢❤️❤️."
portiaadosinaba stated:
"You will think you are a star until you walk with Nana Ama in a gathering 🤦🏻♀️😂. Be strong AJ the Lord is with you 🙏🏼."
eddygifty stated:
"If this lady stands for a position in this country she go win ooo herh the love is deep😍."
adoma_nancy_ampadu stated:
"It's well, dear."
nana_afya_pokuaa20 stated:
"Why I'm I tearing while watching the video 😢."
whats_up_gh stated:
"His Excellency ampa 🤣, wo de3 we wo k3ter3ma 😂."
afia_papabi1 stated:
"Awww @ajpoundz_gh sorry okay? You made me tear up kraaa. 😢. God strengthens you dear. ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. As Onua show time crew, you have really showed Onua do paaa. God bless you all…..❤️🙌🙌🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."
The Instagram video is below:
AJ Poundz dances Adowa at dad's funeral
Known for her vibrant dance moves, AJ Poundz lit up the funeral with an energetic Adowa performance.
The brand influencer brought smiles and laughter to attendees in a now-viral video that captured her charisma.
Dressed in a black two-piece outfit with a matching headscarf, she proudly showed off her natural face without makeup.
The TikTok video is below:
AJ Poundz announces her dad’s funeral
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality AJ Poundz announced her father's funeral on Instagram.
The celebrity mother shared a flyer detailing the dates for the one-week observation and the final rites.
Many social media followers offered their condolences in the comments section of her post.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh