Ghanaian media personality Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, popularly called AJ Poundz, has impressed Ghanaians with her dance moves

The new host of Onua Showtime looked flawless in a stylish ensemble that matched her hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on AJ Poundz's impressive dance video that Onua TV posted on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, affectionately known as AJ Poundz, has quickly won over the hearts of viewers as the new host of Onua Showtime, stepping into the role previously held by the beloved Nana Ama McBrown.

AJ Poundz made her much-anticipated debut on the vibrant weekend entertainment show in June 2025.

New Host of Onua Showtime with McBrown, AJ Poundz, shows off her dance moves in a viral video.

AJ Poundz trends with her dance moves

During the episode aired on Sunday, July 6, 2025, AJ Poundz dazzled audiences in a stylish two-piece outfit, captivating fans with her charisma and style.

Sporting a fitted short-sleeved brocade corseted top paired with elegant olive green pleated pants, she exuded confidence and grace.

Her side-parted frontal hairstyle and impeccably blended heavy makeup showcased her radiant complexion, enhancing her striking presence on screen.

AJ’s accessorising was impeccable, which featured unique gold earrings, matching bracelets, and an exquisite gold wristwatch that elevated her ensemble and added a touch of luxury.

The atmosphere in the studio was electric as she rallied her guests gospel musicians Mabel Okyere, Rose Adjei, and Adom Kiki to share insights about their musical journeys, upcoming shows, and the intricacies of life as gospel stars in Ghana.

In a spirited display, AJ Poundz ignited a dance competition among her guests, transforming the studio into a jubilant arena where laughter and excitement reigned.

Participants showcased their impressive dance moves, and the energy soared as pundits joined in the much-anticipated dance challenge, delighting both studio guests and social media viewers with a trending video of the lively exchange.

AJ Poundz slays in a Kente gown

AJ Poundz also flaunted her fashion prowess in a breathtaking red kente dress adorned with exquisite green lace detailing, embodying traditional elegance.

Her Korean-inspired bun hairstyle, accentuated with delicate coiffeurs, added a touch of glam to her already ethereal look.

AJ Poundz rocks denim-on-denim

In another striking post, she embraced a sporty vibe, donning a trendy denim crop top coupled with a matching long skirt, exuding effortless style.

With a bold red frontal lace hairstyle and lipstick to match, she struck supermodel poses in chic black leather boots, further displaying her enviable fashion sense and versatility.

AJ Poundz truly made a remarkable entrance as the new host of Onua Showtime, captivating viewers with her engaging personality, dazzling style, and infectious energy, firmly establishing herself in the vibrant tapestry of Ghanaian entertainment.

