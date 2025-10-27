Angel Asiamah has reacted to the footage of a church group's recent interaction with Agradaa and other inmates

In a video, the televangelist's husband spoke about his imprisoned wife's demeanour and stint behind bars

Angela Asiamah's remarks about Agradaa's church role in prison triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has spoken out about his wife's plight in the Nsawam Prisons after a church visited her and other inmates.

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, TikToker Mama Diana, also known as Nana Agradaa’s Mother, announced that she had recently visited the jailed televangelist in Nsawam Prison.

Another TikToker, Nana Obeng Ampem, who was part of the visit to Nsawam Prison, claimed that the donation was organised by Bishop Peter Doe of the Aroma of Faith Chapel in Sapeiman.

According to him, the group were allowed to enter the prison yard to interact with the inmates after they donated their items.

The blogger stated that they organised a church service with the inmates, which was led by Nana Agradaa, who also played the drums during the praises and worship session.

Angel Asiamah speaks on Agradaa's church role

Speaking in front of the congregation at the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry on Sunday, October 27, 2025, Angel Asiamah responded to the footage from the church members' visit to the Nsawam female prisons.

He noted that he was surprised to hear that Agradaa had become a drummer in prison, as he only knew her to be an evangelist.

Angel Asiamah noted that his wife was still embarking on her evangelical work despite her current predicament.

He stated that he was happy to hear that the church members saw Agradaa in a positive mood and not a sad state.

The preacher noted that his wife's happy mood and participation in church activities were signs that she would succeed in her ongoing battle.

He said:

"I was happy to hear that Agradaa was not feeling sad and crying in prison. Praise be to God that she was leading the church service with prayers and everything else. She even played the drums. It indicates that she shall succeed in her battle."

The video of Angel Asiamah speaking about Agradaa's situation in prison is below:

Court adjourns Agradaa's case with Appiah Biblical

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the Accra High Court adjourned Agradaa's case with Appiah Biblical to Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Speaking on Angel FM, a legal correspondent, who was present at the Accra High Court, shared that the imprisoned televangelist was transported to the premises of the court via an underground tunnel in a police vehicle with armed officers before the proceedings were scheduled to begin at 12 pm.

The Heaven Way Champion International founder is reported to have stayed inside the police vehicle and not entered the court for the case hearing.

According to the reporter, the judge who was supposed to sit for the hearing was among the numerous judges promoted to the Courts of Appeal and, as such, was not present. A replacement had also not been selected.

The video of the reporter detailing the events that took place during Agradaa and Appiah Biblical's court appearance is below:

Angel Asiamah's remarks about Agradaa stir reactions

Rev. Desouza Asare commented:

"God is doing something new in her life."



Mama Per said:

"Mummy is Joseph now. God will surely see her through. I also saw that post."

Leisure hours, Let's worship him wrote:

"Mighty things are happening in her life."



