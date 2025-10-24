Prophet Nigel Gaisie has shared details of his recent visit to Nsawam Prison to see Agradaa

In a video, he opened up about the purpose of the visit, adding that he would readily put in a word on behalf of Agradaa should he get the opportunity

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Nigel Gaisie

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has finally gone public on claims of advocating for Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, to be given a reduced sentence or be freed.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @longjondeblogger, the outspoken prophet, who was speaking in an interview on Aluta FM, chided persons who may have issues with him advocating for the incarcerated evangelist.

Nigel Gaisie speaks after visiting Nana Agradaa, committing to plead on behalf of the convicted televangelist. Photo credit:@Nigel Gaisie/Facebook, @Gossip24/TikTok

Source: UGC

Setting the record straight, Nigel Gaisie confirmed that he recently visited the embattled evangelist at Nsawam Prison.

He, however, added that his agenda was mainly to pray with Agradaa in her time of distress and also to show empathy.

Questioned by the interviewer on claims that he was advocating for Agradaa to be freed or have her sentence reduced, Nigel Gaisie said he had not done such, but quickly added that he would not hesitate to push for that if given the opportunity.

"Is Agradaa not a child of God? Someone’s enemy is not mine. They should leave me. Agradaa is a minister of God. Yes, I went to visit Agradaa, and I would go there again to visit her for that matter if I get the chance. Agradaa is not my enemy", he said in the video.



He continued: "If I get the opportunity, I will do it . You know why I will do it? Because she is a fellow human being, and I will do it for any other person, granted I have the opportunity."

Nana Agradaa celebrates her first birthday in Nsawam Prison on October 18, 2025. Image credit: NanaAgradaa

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie's Agradaa prison visit

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the discourse made by Nigel Gaisie regarding Nana Agradaa.



Sakinatu stated:

"Allah bless you for long life. Thank you, keep it up. This is what Allah likes. Allah loves her; she is Allah's baby."



Mani stated:

"Well spoken, Man of God."





user1724884885801 added:

"Pastor, God bless you for your wonderful works."

Daniel Nimako added:

"It’s good for Agradaa to be released, but only her, not all the criminals in prison."

Sapeiku Bright stated:

"It is not true that whoever comes in the name of God should be received, AI Prophet."

Rita Afriyie indicated:

"God bless you, Prophet. Truth be told."

Abena40 indicated:

"Where is that written in the Bible that anyone who comes in the name of God must be received?



Nana Agradaa celebrates her birthday in prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa celebrated her birthday in Nsawam Prison.

Agradaa was celebrated on October 18 and was celebrated by her husband, Angel Asiamah, who shared a video celebrating their love.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh