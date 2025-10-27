The four children of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings have beautiful names with incredible meaning

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, a proud Ashanti, and her late spouse took inspiration from famous warriors

YEN.com.gh has delved into the meaning of Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and each of her siblings' names

The late former president Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, the late Nana Konadu Agyeman‑Rawlings, gave their four children unique Pan-African names.

These youth leaders, each with a successful career, have made rare appearances since their mother’s passing on October 23, 2025.

Kimathi, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Dr. Zanetor Agyeman‑Rawlings look sombre after their mom's passing on October 23, 2025. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

Rawlings’ children and their names

In an interview dated November 12, 2022, the late president boldly stated, “You can Christianise me, but don’t Westernise me.”

This clearly explained why the former named his children after great African warriors. In this article, YEN.com.gh explores the meanings behind their names and what they represent.

Meaning of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

According to YEN.com.gh research, the Ewe name Zanetor means “darkness must cease.” The former first lady Rawlings named his first daughter Zanetor to symbolise his dream of eradicating corruption and rescuing Ghana from adversity.

The Klottey Korle MP has lived up to her name, inspiring the youth as one of Ghana’s top female doctors and a bold voice in parliament.

The Instagram photo of Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is below:

Meaning of Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings was named after the great Ashanti queen mother, Yaa Asantewaa, known for her bravery, resilience and determined spirit.

As executive director of the JJ Foundation, Yaa Asantewaa has honoured her name, leading a team dedicated to preserving her father's legacy.

The outspoken leader has always wowed many with her great personality and high fashion sense.

The Facebook photo of Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings is below:

Meaning of Amina Agyeman-Rawlings

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, the third child and daughter of the Rawlings family, was named after Queen Amina, the legendary warrior queen of Zaria in Nigeria.

As a petroleum law expert, Amina exudes confidence, charisma, and grace during her rare public appearances.

She has grown into a woman of valour, making her late parents proud with her true Pan-African spirit.

The beautiful photo of Amina Agyeman-Rawlings is below:

Amina Agyeman-Rawings rocks a stylish kente gown before her mom, the late Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings' passing on October 23, 2025. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Meaning of Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings

Like his sister Amina, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings has a background in petroleum and energy, with strong interests in marketing and negotiations.

Named after the late popular Kenyan freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, he represents liberation and leadership.

During the 2025 election campaign, Kimathi showed traits of a promising leader. His name is a constant reminder that freedom is not given; it is earned.

The Instagram photos of Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings are below:

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings couldn't control his tears as mourners visited her late mom, Nana Konadu's residence. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

Some Projects by Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings funded over 870 daycare centres across Ghana.

The women’s advocate also spearheaded numerous initiatives for women’s empowerment through her foundation.

Some social media users have expressed heartfelt reactions to her passing.

