Leader of the Asomdwee Ntonton Som, Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh, has visited the family of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The renowned prophet, accompanied by some church members and chiefs from Ekumfi Otuam, joined other mourners on October 30, 2025

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, he likened the late former First Lady's legacy to that of Kwame Nkrumah

The Asomdwee Ntonton Som congregation has condoled with the family of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The congregation, led by Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh, visited Mrs Agyemang-Rawlings' family on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Nana Konadu, widow of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Okronkronyi Somafo Yawoh pays glowing tribute to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Agyeman-Rawlings is reported to have passed away at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital, where she was receiving treatment after a short illness.

Somafo Yawoh eulogises Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Following the news of her passing, the head of the Asomdwee Ntonton Som released a statement eulogising her.

In the statement, Somafo Yawoh extolled the late Konadu as not only Ghana's longest-serving First Lady but a transformative figure in Ghanaian public life, who pioneered women's empowerment and social development.

Describing the establishment of the 31st December Women's Movement in the early 1980s as her most enduring legacy, Yawoh explained how the organisation revolutionised women's advocacy in Ghana and created hundreds of community preschools that implemented literacy and health programmes that touched millions of lives across the nation and beyond its borders.

Somafo Yawoh signs the book of condolence for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings with members on October 30, 2025.

Somafo Yawoh joins in mourning Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Exactly one week after Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' passing, Somafo Yawoh and some members of his congregation, accompanied by some chiefs from Ekumfi Otuam, where his Rabbi Temple is located, appeared at the deceased's residence to join others in mourning her.

In a video sighted on YouTube, the revered 'man of God' was being ushered into the premises by security personnel.

Speaking in a chat with YEN.com.gh, he compared her legacy to that of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah and South Africa's Nelson Mandela.

"We have never had any woman whose legacy can be compared to that of the former first lady, both in Africa and beyond. Such persons once in a lifetime. We can classify her legacy in the same category as that of Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela and the like."

He expressed his church's sincere condolences to the entire country, the family and her children.

Somafo Yawoh interacts with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' only son, Kimathi Rawlings, during his visit on October 30, 2025.

"Such people are selfless; they are not greedy. She was a selfless leader who established many day care centres. We don’t have her kind. God does things that man cannot explain, so I think her time is up, and the nation will continue to remember her. "

Zanetor Rawlings speaks on Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' passing

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings had spoken about the passing of her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

According to Zanetor, her mother was well and attended a funeral the previous day, which turned out to be her farewell.

