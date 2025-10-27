Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh led NPP stalwarts to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' residence to commiserate with her family

The former First Lady, known for championing women's empowerment, died on October 23, 2025, at age 76

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia paid emotional tributes following the announcement of her death

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, and other stalwarts of the party have visited the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to commiserate with her family

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana's longest-serving former First Lady, passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the age of 76.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads NPP delegation to visit the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family after her death. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

A video shared on Facebook by Citi FM showed the moment Dr Bawumia, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, and the bigwigs of the party arrived at the residence of the late former First Lady.

The former Vice President's delegation also included the immediate past Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, former Member of Parliament for Lawra, Anthony Karbo, and former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

Nana Konadu's relationship with Rebecca and Samira

Before her passing, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings forged a good relationship with the first and second ladies in the erstwhile NPP administrations led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The immediate past former First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, paid a glowing tribute to the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings following the announcement of her demise.

In a social media post, she expressed her deepest condolences to the family and friends of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings in these difficult times. May her soul rest in peace," she wrote.

In a social media post, Samira Bawumia also said she was saddened by the late former First Lady's demise.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate passing of Her Excellency Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Former First Lady of Ghana and Founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP). Mrs Rawlings was an inspirational figure who fiercely championed women's empowerment in Ghana. She will be fondly missed. May God grant her a peaceful rest and strengthen her children and the entire family," she wrote.

Reactions to Bawumia's visit to Konadu's residence

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Dr Bawumia and his entourage's visit to the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Coffie Nyarko said:

"The NPP is always humble when they are in Opposition….Assuming they are in power before the demise of Nana konadu."

@Isaac Mensah also said:

"The HUMBLE servant Dr Bawumia.Mr PEACE maker God bless."

@Kwesi Barcelona commented:

"Rest I Peace H.E Nana Opoku Agyemang Rawlings."

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and other top government officials visit the late Nana Konadu's house to their pay tribute. Photo credit: UGC.

Top government officials visit Nana Konadu's house

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and top government officials visited the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to offer their condolences.

The former First Lady passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

A video shared by Citi FM shows Debrah expressing his condolences on behalf of the presidency while engaging with the Rawlings family.

