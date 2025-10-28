Ghanaian fashion designer Oheneba Nana Yaw Boamah and CEO of Abrantie The Gentleman purchased a new car for his wife, Chantelle Dapaah

The style influencer made the presentation in the presence of close friends and family after a dinner party

Some Ghanaian influencers have congratulated the mother-of-one after she posted the photos on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer and the CEO of Abrantie The Gentleman, Oheneba Nana Yaw Boamah, has bought a brand-new Benz for his wife, Chantelle Dapaah.

The caring husband presented the expensive gift to his wife on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Abrantie The Gentleman buys his wife a car

Ghanaian lifestyle influencer Chantelle Dapaah couldn't keep calm as she was handed the keys to the car after their anniversary dinner.

The Chief Executive Officer of Abrantie The Gentleman fashion rewarded his wife for her dedication and commitment to making their marriage a success.

The couple is known to flaunt their lavish lifestyle occasionally on social media.

Friends and family of Chantelle Dapaah were present to celebrate and congratulate her as her husband publicly showered her with gifts.

"Every detail was intentional, every gesture filled with love. 🤍. Grateful for you MY HUSBAND @abrantiethegentleman and for this new chapter on new wheels. Thank you, my love, for this beautiful anniversary surprise and for nine years of grace, growth, and unwavering care. ❤️."

"9 Years of Love 🤍.Nine years of laughter, lessons, and grace. We’ve stumbled, we’ve healed, and somehow love always led us home. You’re still the one my heart whispers for. Thank you for everything, for choosing us and for being my safe place. Here’s to forever, one beautiful day at a time. 💍✨."

The Instagram photos of the new car Chantelle Dapaah received from her husband are below:

Abrantie The Gentleman CEO poses with family

Award-winning male fashion designer Oheneba Nana Yaw Boamah and his growing family gave adorable goals with a beautiful photoshoot.

The fashionable family proved that one can still make a bold fashion statement in trendy black outfits.

Chantelle Dapaah looked gorgeous in a black jumpsuit designed with faux fur sleeves, while the celebrity stylist wore a black long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and a custom-made jacket.

As expected, Abrantie The Gentleman stepped out in his signature hat, complementing his look.



Chantelle Dapaah's beautiful daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to her, wore a stylish black lace dress for the family shoot.

The Instagram photos are below:

Abrantie The Gentleman CEO's family celebrates Christmas

Fashion designer Oheneba Nana Yaw Boamah and his beautiful family were spotted in matching outfits for their 2024 Christmas photoshoot.

Chantelle Dapaah flaunted the lovely bond between herself and her hardworking husband as she sat on his lap for the photo session.

She looked elegant with a short hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended perfectly with her skin tone.

The Instagram photos are below:

