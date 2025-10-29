Prophet Roja has issued a dire prophecy for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

In a video, the popular prophet narrated the events that transpired in the vision he received about the community

Prophet Roja also called on Ghanaians to engage in intense prayer sessions to avert the danger that could befall Ejisu

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has shared an alarming prophecy for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Prophet Roja issues a dire Prophecy for the Ejisu constituency. Photo source: @prophetrojaba

Source: Twitter

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo Walewale of Okay FM on Monday, October 27, 2025, the prophet responded to the backlash from critics, who accused him and his colleagues of manipulating their prophecies.

In response, Prophet Roja detailed how he received prophecies from God for public dissemination.

He explained that he regularly prayed to God to show him doom visions concerning the country, which he later disseminated and offered instructions on how to avert publicly.

He recounted the numerous doom prophecies he shared in the past, which eventually came true after Ghanaian leaders ignored his warnings.

Prophet Roja shares dire prophecy about Ejisu

Prophet Roja issued a dire prophecy concerning the Ejisu constituency. He claimed to have seen darkness hovering over the constituency in a vision.

He noted that Ghanaians, including the political leaders, needed to unite and pray to avert the danger that would befall the community.

He said:

"As I am sitting here and speaking with you, Ejisu is in darkness. We have to pray and prevent something bad from happening."

Prophet Roja claimed that he also saw prominent members from the major political parties in Ghana travelling to Ejisu on multiple occasions in his vision.

The video of Prophet Roja issuing a dire prophecy for the Ejisu constituency is below:

Prophet Roja prophesies major flood in 2026

In the same interview, Prophet Roja claimed to have received a vision about major floods that would hit the country next year.

Prophet Roja speaks after being sued by the Mampontenghene, Barimah Saasi Ayeboafo II over a doom prophecy. Image credit: DeLighterRoja, MeY3Asanteni

Source: Facebook

The popular preacher advised Ghanaians living near water bodies to start evacuating from their residences and relocate to avoid becoming casualties.

The prophet also called on government agencies to initiate plans to demolish the buildings close to water bodies or relocate the residents before the beginning of the new year.

The video of Prophet Roja prophesying major floods in Ghana in 2026 is below:

Prophet Roja's prophecy about Ejisu stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Godfada Gh commented:

"May God have mercy on us, Nana Afrane Okesse and Nana Yaa Asantewaa."

Misslyn wrote:

"My hometown 😭😭😭. Lord, please show us mercy."

Abyna Birago Dapaah remarked:

"Hmm, when it is coming and it is doing."

Kharis commented:

"Dabiaa baabi ay3tum. Anny3 owuo a, 3y3 amane3. Mo hy3 nnepa ne nno)ma pa ho nkom for Ghana. Look at Singapore now and see the miserable nation, Ghana. We are behind development."

