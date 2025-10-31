Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly known as Hajia Bintu, has gone viral with her pregnancy photoshoot

The video vixen wore custom-made gowns for her maternity photoshoot and gender announcement video

Some social media users have congratulated the young influencer as she shared her motherhood journey online

Ghanaian TikToker Naomi Asiamah, popularly known as Hajia Bintu, has confirmed her pregnancy rumours on Instagram.

The beauty influencer posted gorgeous pregnancy photos on Instagram as she welcomed her first child.

Hajia Bintu evokes joy as she announces her baby's gender on Instagram. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

Gender of Hajia Bintu's cute baby

Ghanaian video vixen Hajia Bintu set a high standard with her private baby shower. The new mum invited her close friends and family as she eagerly awaited the gender reveal of her unborn child.

In the viral video, Hajia Bintu looked elegant in a brown ruched gown that showed off her baby bump as she posed for the cameras.

She wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup. The CEO of Crown and Comb disclosed that she was expecting a baby girl as she jubilated with her friends.

"It was a girl, and the joy still feels brand new.💕."

Hajia Bintu's newborn baby's name

Hajia Bintu, who made a name for herself with her skimpy looks and lavish lifestyle, dressed decently for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore a stylish orange maternity dress with long sleeves for the editorial photoshoot. Hajia Bintu turned heads with her long, glamorous hairstyle as she flaunted her baby bump.

The new mother disclosed that her baby was born on October 31, 2025, and she named her Vee. She spoke about her motherhood journey and how it has completely changed her life.

"On 3rd October,2025, I became a mother, and it’s been the most beautiful, humbling and joy-filled journey I’ve ever known. This journey has been everything I dreamed of and more. Overflowing with love, growth, laughter and the purest kind of joy I’ve ever known."

"The sleepless nights, the little giggles, the quiet moments of wonder and every part of it have filled my heart beyond measure. I’ve never felt this kind of peace, this kind of purpose or this much happiness. Motherhood has changed me most beautifully; it’s softened my soul, opened my heart, and filled my days with pure joy. Here’s to new beginnings, endless love, and a future brighter than I ever imagined because my greatest blessing is finally here."

Who is Hajia Bintu?

Born Naomi Asiamah, Hajia Bintu is a well-known model, social media influencer, and businesswoman from Ghana.

She became famous on TikTok and Instagram, where her confident demeanour and voluptuous physique quickly made her go viral.

Hajia Bintu graduated from Koforidua Technical University with a degree in hospitality and has built a strong business centred on fashion and beauty.

She has been an ambassador for several well-known companies, where she encourages her followers to buy various skincare and clothing items.

She gained further fame across Africa after appearing in Shatta Wale's hit song "Hajia Bintu." Beyond entertainment, she promotes body acceptance and self-confidence, encouraging young women to embrace their individuality.

By blending fashion, business, and empowerment, Hajia Bintu has become one of Ghana's most prominent online figures.

