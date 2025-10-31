2024 GMB winner Titiaka Ditches Her Hijab, Rocks Bodycon Gown and Fascinator on Her Birthday
- 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oasis turned heads with her look for her birthday photoshoot
- Queen Titiaka didn't disappoint with her stylish fascinator, which elevated her look as she turned a year older
- Some social media users have commented on 2024 GMB winner Titiaka's flawless makeup on Instagram
2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oasis has caused a stir with her choice of outfit for her birthday shoot.
The beauty queen wore a body-flattering gown to celebrate her birthday on October 30, 2025.
2024 GMB Winner rocks a stylish fascinator
2024 GMB winner Titiaka has stepped up her look for her recent birthday shoot. The style influencer wore a stylish bodycon gown by Hagyams, which accentuated her curves.
The round-neck gown had a floor-sweeping cape and billowing sleeves, which swept the floor as she posed elegantly for the cameras.
Queen Titiaka accessorised her look with a giant fascinator made from two distinctive fabrics to make her look like the queen she is.
The first hijab-wearing GMB queen looked gorgeous in flawless makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick to complete her look.
"Alhamdulillah for the gift of another year 🤍🎂🎉 When I look back, my heart overflows with gratitude, for the mountains I’ve climbed, the storms I’ve survived, and the grace that has carried me through it all. Allah has been my strength, my light, and my constant guide. Every step of this journey is a reminder that His plan is always perfect, and His timing, divine. I stand today not just as who I was, but as who He is shaping me to become. Here’s to a new year of purpose, peace, and unwavering faith🥂 Happy Birthday to me ❤️🎉🎂Forever grateful to the One who makes all things beautiful in His time."
The Instagram photos are below:
2024 GMB winner rocks an African Print gown
TV3 presenter AJ Sarpong looks slimmer as she rocks a stylish white outfit for her 34th birthday photoshoot
2024 GMB winner Titiaka mesmerised fans with a new post after she took over the internet with her birthday celebration.
She wore a pink lace corset and an African print gown for her birthday shoot. Queen Titiaka completed her look with a stylish pink turban while rocking her GMB crown.
The industrious model shared the photos online with this caption:
"I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on my birthday🥰❤️Thank you all for the beautiful wishes, heartfelt prayers, thoughtful gifts, and for sharing in my joy. Your kindness and love touched me deeply. I’ll forever be grateful for each of you🙏."
The Instagram photos are below:
2024 GMB winner models in white gown
2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Titiaka has become a fashion model for many fashion designers after her rise to stardom.
She was photographed in a stylish, glamorous long-sleeved white wedding gown for an editorial photoshoot.
The beauty looked resplendent in the masterfully beaded gown with a detachable skirt for the shoot.
The Instagram photos of the 2024 GMB winner rocking a white wedding gown are below:
