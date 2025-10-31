2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oasis turned heads with her look for her birthday photoshoot

Queen Titiaka didn't disappoint with her stylish fascinator, which elevated her look as she turned a year older

Some social media users have commented on 2024 GMB winner Titiaka's flawless makeup on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oasis has caused a stir with her choice of outfit for her birthday shoot.

The beauty queen wore a body-flattering gown to celebrate her birthday on October 30, 2025.

2024 GMB winner Titiaka flaunts her curves in a stylish gown for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @queen_titakagmb24

Source: Instagram

2024 GMB Winner rocks a stylish fascinator

2024 GMB winner Titiaka has stepped up her look for her recent birthday shoot. The style influencer wore a stylish bodycon gown by Hagyams, which accentuated her curves.

The round-neck gown had a floor-sweeping cape and billowing sleeves, which swept the floor as she posed elegantly for the cameras.

Queen Titiaka accessorised her look with a giant fascinator made from two distinctive fabrics to make her look like the queen she is.

2024 GMB winner Titiaka crowns Etornam from the Volta Region as she wins the 2025 contest. Photo credit: TV3.

Source: Instagram

The first hijab-wearing GMB queen looked gorgeous in flawless makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick to complete her look.

"Alhamdulillah for the gift of another year 🤍🎂🎉 When I look back, my heart overflows with gratitude, for the mountains I’ve climbed, the storms I’ve survived, and the grace that has carried me through it all. Allah has been my strength, my light, and my constant guide. Every step of this journey is a reminder that His plan is always perfect, and His timing, divine. I stand today not just as who I was, but as who He is shaping me to become. Here’s to a new year of purpose, peace, and unwavering faith🥂 Happy Birthday to me ❤️🎉🎂Forever grateful to the One who makes all things beautiful in His time."

The Instagram photos are below:

2024 GMB winner rocks an African Print gown

2024 GMB winner Titiaka mesmerised fans with a new post after she took over the internet with her birthday celebration.

She wore a pink lace corset and an African print gown for her birthday shoot. Queen Titiaka completed her look with a stylish pink turban while rocking her GMB crown.

The industrious model shared the photos online with this caption:

"I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on my birthday🥰❤️Thank you all for the beautiful wishes, heartfelt prayers, thoughtful gifts, and for sharing in my joy. Your kindness and love touched me deeply. I’ll forever be grateful for each of you🙏."

The Instagram photos are below:

2024 GMB winner models in white gown

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Titiaka has become a fashion model for many fashion designers after her rise to stardom.

She was photographed in a stylish, glamorous long-sleeved white wedding gown for an editorial photoshoot.

The beauty looked resplendent in the masterfully beaded gown with a detachable skirt for the shoot.

The Instagram photos of the 2024 GMB winner rocking a white wedding gown are below:

Asakia Receives VIP treatment from Passion Air

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2025 GMB first runner-up Asakia, who received special treatment from an airline in Ghana.

The beauty queen shared her plans for her upcoming thank-you tour in the Upper East Region after her stardom.

Some social media users commented on Asakia's videos on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh