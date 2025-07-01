Ghanaian socialite Naomi Asiamah, aka Hajia Bintu, is rumoured to have given birth to a new baby

The widespread rumours suggest that music executive and rich tycoon Ova Wise had a romantic stint with the socialite

In a new cryptic post, Ova Wise reacted to the rumours for the first time, sharing his side of the story

Ghanaian musician and music executive Jesse Kumordzi, aka Ova Wise, has opened up about the rumours linking him to Hajia Bintu.

This comes after news went rife that Hajia Bintu was pregnant and welcomed a new baby.

The socialite has neither confirmed nor denied despite far-reaching speculations tagging popular personalities like Nigeria's Don Jazzy as Hajia Bintu's baby daddy.

Hajia Bintu met Don Jazzy in 2022 for an influencer-related activation in Nigeria, but the duo have not been seen in public since then.

Ova Wise, in a recent post, shared a cryptic message as the rumours about him having a stint with Hajia Bintu. He said,

"Never spoke to...Never moved to...Never had each other's contact...That is a place I have never been to."

Netizens react to Ova Wise's cryptic message

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the trending rumours about Ova Wise and Hajia Bintu.

Evil bish said:

There is an innocent child involved in this 😒mind you the internet doesn’t forget 😒imagine this kid grows up and gets bullied in school or on the internet “when your mom had you she didn’t know who your dad was “ tf 😒

Ike wrote:

Hajia Bintu thinks she was slaying to heaven🤣 now she don't even know her baby daddy eiii. Men know Marriage Material and Slay queen material 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Ephya Nilsa shared:

she should just forget them and take care of the child atleast she is well established I know people will be disappointed in her but we don't live for people we learn from our mistakes

Loviablaq noted:

I wonder what she is s going through 😭😭she just had a baby. It’s not easy ooo

iamvokazmega remarked:

She doesn't know her own father now she gave birth to a child without knowing the father of her child.. what kind of generational curse she is spreading?

Nana Yaw🎭 commented:

Hajia bintu should take the matter to Auntie Naa

OTU man

This the the real meaning of wo maame baako Wo papa beberee 😂😂😂

Everything Foreign added:

Hajia bintu wants to be wise but Ova wise 😂

Ova Wise flaunts wealth at Jay Bahd's album launch

In February this year, Ova Wise, who is a key figure behind Ghana's Asakaa Boys, was invited as a guest to Jay Bahd's album launch.

YEN.com.gh reported that Ova Wise purchased a copy of the new album, The Return of Okomfo Anokye II, for $12,000 at the official launch.

Ova Wise has been a strong supporter of Jay Bahd and the Asakaa Boys, the Ghanaian drill group the rapper is a part of. His purchase was seen as another show of support for the movement.

