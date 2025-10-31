Hajia Bintu: TikTok Star Welcomes Baby, Shares Beautiful Baby Bump Photos
- TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu has announced the birth of her first child, sharing beautiful maternity photos on social media
- In her caption to the October 31, 2025, post, Bintu indicated that she welcomed the baby exactly four weeks ago
- The announcement has triggered excitement among her followers, who trooped to the comment section to congratulate her
Ghanaian socialite and TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, has welcomed her first baby.
Hajia Bintu announced the birth of her child with beautiful baby bump photos and a video on social media on Friday, October 31, 2025.
The photos and video shared in a carousel post on Instagram showed Bintu rocking an orange maternity dress in different poses. In the last slide, which happened to be the video, she was full of smiles.
According to her, she delivered the baby on October 3, 2025.
"On 3rd October,2025, I became a mother, and it’s been the most beautiful, humbling and joy-filled journey I’ve ever known. This journey has been everything I dreamed of and more. Overflowing with love, growth, laughter and the purest kind of joy I’ve ever known. The sleepless nights, the little giggles, the quiet moments of wonder and every part of it have filled my heart beyond measure. I’ve never felt this kind of peace, this kind of purpose or this much happiness. Motherhood has changed me most beautifully; it’s softened my soul, opened my heart, and filled my days with pure joy. Here’s to new beginnings, endless love, and a future brighter than I ever imagined because my greatest blessing is finally here," she said.
See Hajia Bintu's childbirth post below:
