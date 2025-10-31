Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, and her family have laid her late grandmother, Cecilia Berko, to rest in Kumasi

Dr Louisa shared photos from the funeral and a touching tribute online to eulogise her family matriarch

Her post, which got some of her social media followers emotional, has triggered massive reactions

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (née Ansong), is mourning the loss of her grandmother, Cecilia Berko, also known as Obaapanin Abena Kwabena.

It is not yet known when Dr Louisa's grandmother passed away. However, her funeral was held earlier today, Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, buries her 98-year-old grnadmother, Cecilia Berko, in Kumasi

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, Stonebwoy's wife shared some photos from her grandmother's funeral. The photos showed her wearing black and white cloth with a headgear to match.

The location tag on the post indicated that the funeral was held at Kwadaso Estate in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Watch the live stream of the funeral of Dr Louisa's grandmother below:

Sharing the photos, Dr Louisa eulogised her late grandmother, describing the deceased as one of the motivators in her life, adding that parting with her was like letting a piece of her heart go.

According to her, the grandmother believed in her and even predicted what she would become long before the things happened.

"Parting with my beloved grandmother today felt like letting go of a piece of my heart. My relationship with her was one that no one else could fully understand. We loved each other so so deeply, and she believed in me even more than I even believed in myself. She spoke words over my life — things I would become — long before they ever happened. I know she knew how much I loved her, but I hope she now feels it even more deeply in heaven.

Dr Louisa noted that even though her grandmother was denied formal education, she ensured that all her 10 (eight of whom are females) were educated, after losing her husband at a young age.

"At her funeral today, listening to the beautiful tributes and stories from the many lives she touched warmed my heart and reminded me of the great responsibility I carry — to follow in her footsteps of love, resilience, and service. She was actually denied an education when she was little, simply because she was a girl. Yet she refused to let that define her story. In typical Akwabena (her nickname) fashion, she made sure all of her 10 children (8 girls) received the education she never had— even enrolling in night school herself just so she could learn to read and write, all while raising ten children alone after becoming a widow at a young age."

Stonebwoy's wife indicated that she was always eager to share her academic achievements with her late grandmother.

"I was always so eager to share every academic success and milestone with her because of how proud it made her. She would laugh and say I was adding all these achievements to her credentials — and in many ways, I truly was. Everything I am is built on the foundation she laid Her story is one of courage, sacrifice, and strength — and it will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. I will never, ever forget her. ❤️"

See Dr Louisa's post about her grandmother's funeral below:

Born in 1927, Dr Louisa's grandmother passed away at the age of 98.

Funeral poster of Madam Cecilia Berko, the grandmother of Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa. Photo source: @richieghtv

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Dr Louisa's grandmother's funeral

The post has triggered many reactions online. While some consoled Dr Louisa, others made different observations.

Below are some reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

djbevanphoto said:

"A lovely tribute. A lovely, gentle and hospitable lady when I met her back in 2008. RIP x."

prince_zamani80 said:

"The resemblance OMG."

christie_adwoapapabi said:

"My condolences, dear. May Grandma's soul find eternal rest 🙏 💔."

abdulsalamsalis549 said:

"I never knew you’re an Asante 😂."

