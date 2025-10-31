2010 GMB Winner Nana Ama Royale Marries in Plush Traditional Wedding at East Legon, Videos
- 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Accra
- Ama Royale's ceremony kicked off with a traditional wedding at the Underbridge at East Legon, on Friday, October 31, 2025
- Exclusive images from the colourful ceremony that have emerged online, stirring lovely reactions from Ama's admirers
2010 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, is finally going off the market as one of Ghana's finest spinsters.
Ama Royale, known in private life as Patricia Amoah Anti, is getting married to her fiancé, Randolph Osei, in a grand wedding.
Nana Ama Royale announced her wedding a few days ago with some beautiful pre-wedding photos, but she failed to mention the date.
YEN.com.gh understands that the couple's traditional marriage ceremony is currently underway at The Underbridge, a popular events centre at East Legon in Accra.
2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale's wedding
First videos from the traditional wedding have emerged online, showing an occasion full of splendour.
One of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the decor setup, with beautiful chairs for the ceremony.
Watch the video below:
Another video had Nana Ama Royale displaying her beauty alongside her bridesmaids. Wearing a green outfit, she matched her dress with white spectacles. Her maidens wore short dresses made from African print and also had the same glasses as the bride.
They were in a playful mood and looked excited as they cheered the 35-year-old on.
Watch the video below:
Moments later, she was ushered into the main venue by her maidens. Wearing a colourful kente gown, Ama Royale looked gorgeous on her special occasion.
See Ama Royale's wedding entrance below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
