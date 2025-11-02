An Nkawkaw-based rapper, Fada Gaza, lost his life on Sunday, November 2, 2025

Fada Gaza, a popular Nkawkaw-based rapper, has passed away after a confrontation with a member of a rival gang.

The heated confrontation which led to his demise happened on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Shedding more light on what caused the fight that led to Fada Gaza's death, an Nkawkaw-based blogger indicated that a feud of about two years was the reason for his demise.

According to Kobby Crystal, in recent years, there have been several gangs in Nkawkaw, and most of them are rivals.

He explained that every gang has their territory, which a rival group cannot invade.

However, two years ago, a rival group member invaded Fada Gaza's territory, which started a feud between them.

Kobby Crystal narrated that one member of the rival group met Fada Gaza, and a confrontation led to his death.

A member of the rival group used a knife to cut Fada Gaza and killed him on the spot.

Watch Kobby Crystal narrate the incident below:

Reactions to Fada Gaza's death

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the demise of Fada Gaza on social media. Read them below:

Obeng Danso Obrane said:

"Nkawkaw rising star Phada Gaza is dead...Hmmm. RIP bro...I met you yesterday... Awww."

Kwaku Dada Puom wrote:

"Oh, Fada Gaza! Nkawkaw Hmmm."

Nessa Gold said:

"I met him yesterday on his motorbike at Nkawkaw Icon Filling station."

Isaac Ofosu wrote:

"Fada Gaza RIP."

Akuaasantewaa said:

"Awwwww weide3 efie p333333333 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 his mum died not long ago nso oooo😢😢😢."

Thebitemogul wrote:

"Smh!!! What is our country turning into?😢."

