Protesters in Kumasi demanded justice for Mariam, a young girl allegedly hit by Dr Bawumia’s convoy

The group claimed Dr Bawumia visited Mariam after the accident but failed to honour his promise of support

Their demonstration comes amid Bawumia’s ongoing NPP flagbearer campaign ahead of the January 2026 primaries

A group of protesters took to the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to demand justice for a young girl who was allegedly hit by the convoy of the former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the 2024 election campaign period.

The protesters, holding placards with various inscriptions, claimed that the former vice president visited the young lady, identified as Mariam, when the accident occurred and promised to support her.

Group demonstrates in Kumasi to demand justice for a young girl allegedly hit by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's convoy.

Source: Facebook

They alleged that Dr Bawumia has neither honoured his pledge to Mariam nor visited her again, describing his initial visit as a publicity stunt.

Speaking to the press in a trending video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, one of the protesters claimed that Mariam has been left in a deplorable state, suffering from the unfortunate incident.

"We are here to tell Dr Bawumia that enough is enough. Mariam, a victim of his presidential convoy, is dying slowly in Kumasi, and Bawumia is desperately campaigning. He visited the family prior to the 2024 elections.," the proster said.

"He made an official promise, but it was all for the cameras. That's why I'm here, in fact, to leave him with the Holy Quran, and divine justice will deal with him drastically," he added,

Bawumia is campaigning to lead the NPP

This latest development comes amid Dr Bawumia's ongoing flagbearer campaign in his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the second time after losing the 2024 elections to President John Mahama of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Vice President and presidential candidate will face Kennedy Agyapong, a sixth-term Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Dr Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former minister for food and agriculture; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosomtwe and former education minister; and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former general secretary of the NPP.

The NPP flagbearer race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to group's protest for Mariam

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the group's demonstration to demand justice for Mariam.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@kwesman31 said:

"Go and ask Drogba… you take Bawumia’s words serious at your own risk."

@DearMe_07 also said:

"What stopped them from seeing him in private."

@andrew692633 commented:

"This seem like a paid agenda but let’s see the response from His camp too."

Dr Bawumia says he became a politician to serve Ghanaians.

Source: Twitter

