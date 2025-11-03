Long-serving Power FM newscaster and presenter Beposohemaa Nana Amanfo has resigned from the station

Her resignation follows her appointment by President John Mahama to the Ghana Trade Fair Company (GTFC) board

Beposohemaa Amanfo's appointment and resignation have stirred mixed reactions among her online followers

Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Oforiwaa Amanfo has resigned from her role as a presenter and news anchor at Accra-based Power FM.

Oforiwaa Amanfo, who joined Power FM in 2018, announced her resignation in a post on Facebook on October 30, 2025.

Sharing a photo of herself, she indicated that she had resigned a few weeks back and was informing her followers after getting many inquiries about her status with XYZ Broadcasting, the parent company of Power FM.

President John Mahama appoints Power FM's Beposohemaa Nana Yaa Oforiwaa Amanfo as Trade Fair board member.

"I have received numerous calls and messages inquiring about my current status with XYZ Broadcasting. I sincerely appreciate your concerns and continued interest in my professional journey. I wish to officially confirm that I resigned from XYZ Broadcasting a few weeks ago."

She expressed gratitude to the station's management, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Oheneba Boamah Bennie and her other colleagues for their various contributions to her career.

"I remain profoundly grateful for the love, support, and encouragement I received from management, colleagues, and our cherished audience throughout my years of service.

To my father, the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, I extend my heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering guidance and immense support throughout my career.

To Oheneba Boamah Bennie and the entire XYZ Broadcasting team, thank you for being exceptionally dedicated and supportive.

See Beposohemaa Nana Amanfo's resignation post below:

While she did not clearly state reasons for her resignation, her announcement comes after she landed an appointment in government.

Mahama appoints Beposohemaa Amanfo to GTFC board

President John Mahama recently appointed Beposohemaa Nana Amanfo as a board member of the Ghana Trade Fair Company (GTFC).

A news release from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) indicates that Nana Amanfo and the other members of the board were inaugurated in July.

In a post before announcing her resignation from Power FM, she shared a video of herself and other board members inspecting works at the Trade Fair site.

"As a Member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, I joined my colleagues to inspect the ongoing works at the Trade Fair Redevelopment Site. Upon completion, the project is expected to become the largest and most significant trade and exhibition hub in Africa and beyond, positioning Ghana as a premier destination for commerce, investment, and international trade," her caption read.

Reactions to Mahama's appointment of Beposohemaa Amanfo

The news of Beposohemaa Amanfo's appointment by President Mahama and resignation from Power FM garnered mixed reactions. While some were happy for her, others lamented her absence from the airwaves.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted.

Ransford Nii Armah Okine said:

"Aaw, to God be the Glory!!! At least, all your effort and toils for God, country and humanity have not been in vain, my queen ..... Congratulations your majesty."

Lydia Accam said:

"Waaoooo BeposoHemaa. When will you call me to join you for these inspections? Anyway, congratulations."

Obrempong Oseibaafoh said:

"Congratulations, my sister..... wishing you all the best."

Adam Abdul Rahman Baako

"Oooo, that is nice, you are expecting NPP NANA ADDO'S government's projects. And u are today describing it to be the biggest trade fair in Africa if completed."

Joseph Kijaman said:

"Aww, you were the one who made me love Power FM with your morning news around 2018 or 2019. I wish you well in your next stage of your journalism journey. May God Almighty unveil better opportunities ahead of you, BeposomHemaa Nana Amanfo."

President John Mahama appoints another journalist, Power FM's Beposohemaa Amanfo, into his government.

