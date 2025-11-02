Oyerapa FM presenter Auntie Naa has welcomed her first child with her Canada-based husband

The couple's child, who came a little over a year after their wedding, was christened in a lovely ceremony in Kumasi

Videos from the naming ceremony, which found their way to social media, have triggered lovely reactions

Ghanaian media personality Auntie Naa has welcomed her first baby with her Canada-based husband.

It is not known when the new baby was born. However, YEN.com.gh understands that a naming ceremony has been held for the newborn.

The name ceremony, held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, saw the Oyerapa FM/TV presenter looking dazzling in a white gown

Auntie Naa and her husband hold naming ceremony in Kumasi on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Photo source: @barimah_makeup_artistry, @afidoku1

A video shared on Instagram by her makeup artist, Barimah Makeup, showed Auntie Naa full of smiles as they finalised her facial looks for the occasion

Later in the video, the Oyerepa Afutuo host stood in all elegance as she posed for some photos

Sharing the video, the makeup artist sent his congratulations to the proud mother on the christening of her baby.

"Congratulations, Auntie Naa of OYEREPA FM On your baby christening."

Watch the video below:

Another video showed Aunite Naa and her husband seated at the naming ceremony as the MC announced some donations and gifts from well-wishers.

Watch the video below:

It is understood that the couple also attended church on Sunday, November 2, 2025, to thank God for a successful ceremony.

For the thanksgiving service, the Oyerepa FM presenter rocked another beautiful-looking white dress.

Watch the video below:

Auntie Naa's childbirth comes one year after wedding

The birth of Auntie Naa's new baby came a little over one year after she got married in what was her second marriage.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Auntie Naa, known in private life as Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, tied the knot on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Her marriage to the Canada-based Ghanaian lawyer, happened years after her first marriage ended. She was previously married to another popular Ghanaian radio host, Yaw Adu a.k.a. Boneshaker.

Watch excerpts of Auntie Naa's wedding in 2024 below:

Reactions to Auntie Naa's naming ceremony

The news of Auntie Naa's baby christening has sparked excitement among her admirers. Many shared congratulatory messages, while others tapped into her blessings.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

she_loves_zionfelix said:

"Aaaawwww congratulations mummy, I tap this blessings for my mum Oheneni 👏😍😍😍."

abaawa_ruthie

"Awwww, my woman, congratulations ooo finally."

regina_oforiwah said:

"Oo wow.😍 The God who did it for her will do it for Oheneni"

daakyehemaanana1 said:

"Wowwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️, very soon I shall witness this kind of blessings 🙌."

dorothyasare58 said:

"I knew she has given birth that’s why she has been missing for too long."

Auntie Naa and her husband look glamorous for their child's naming ceremony on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Photo source: Afi Doku 1

