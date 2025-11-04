Regina Daniels has levelled new allegations against her husband, Ned Nwoko, amid their marital woes

In a social media post, the actress accused her husband of getting the police to arrest her elder siblings

Regina Daniels also threatened to bring Ned Nwoko's secret dealings into the public eye for scrutiny

Renowned Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has levelled new allegations against her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, amid their ongoing marital issues.

Regina Daniels accuses her husband, Ned Nwoko, of getting her siblings arrested amid their alleged marital issues. Photo source: Regina Daniels

The actress and her husband have become estranged, with their marriage on the verge of collapse after distressing footage of her in an emotional state at her residence emerged on social media a few weeks ago.

In the video, which surfaced on October 18, 2025, Regina alleged that she had been enduring mistreatment from Nwoko throughout their marriage.

After the video went viral, allegations emerged that her husband had recruited some thugs to assault and kick her out of their residence.

In response to the accusations, Ned Nwoko released a statement on social media, where he dismissed the claims, counter-claiming that Regina was battling substance and alcohol addiction and was refusing to undergo rehabilitation.

He also accused her of exhibiting some violent behaviour at home, including assault on their home staff workers.

Regina has subsequently moved out of her husband's house and recently purchased her own home.

The video of Regina Daniel complaining about her marital issues is below:

Regina accuses Ned Nwoko of arresting siblings

In an Instagram Story shared by Regina Daniels on Monday, November 3, 2025, she accused Ned Nwoko of getting her elder siblings arrested over her refusal to return to her marital home and get checked into rehab.

The Nollywood actress also accused her estranged husband of causing harm to her and levelling severe allegations against her.

Regina also threatened to openly speak up against her husband and expose his secret dealings to the public.

Regina Daniels acquires a new mansion for herself and her family amid her marital issues with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko. Photo source: Regina Daniels

She warned her husband to leave her and her family alone amid their marital issues.

The young actress also accused Ned Nwoko of letting the world ridicule their legacy, questioning why a conflict would erupt between them because of their marital issues.

The Instagram story of Regina Daniels accusing her husband, Ned Nwoko, of getting her siblings arrested is below:

Regina's accusations against Ned Nwoko stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Amosuzanne commented:

"If she can resolve without involving social media, she should do so."

Sweetysebi said:

"Her mother cost this young girl a lot in her life. Hmm."

Real_truthgh wrote:

"This is a lesson to all these lazy girls on the internet chasing what they're not ready to build. In the case of Regina, she was already doing well, but couldn't wait. Girls believe that it's better to cry in a Lamborghini or a private jet than be happy in keke. This is really a great lesson."

Ned Nwoko denies rumours of marrying again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ned Nwoko denied getting married to a new wife amid his marital issues with Regina Daniels.

In a social media post, the politician noted that he was not romantically linked to any woman except his publicly known spouses.

Ned Nwoko also threatened legal action against anyone who spread rumours that he had or was planning to marry a seventh wife.

