Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has spoken for the first time amid fresh rumours that he has remarried

The wealthy husband of the popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels reacted to the swirling rumours

Social media users congratulated Nwoko's sixth wife after she flaunted her house in the post comments

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has released a press statement after it was alleged that he had taken another wife.

The senator responded to the rumours, which have become the talk of the town, on his official Instagram handle.

Amid alleged tension with his sixth wife, Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko reacts to rumours that he has married again. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Ned Nwoko addresses seventh wife rumours

Senator Nwoko has since responded to claims that he has taken a seventh wife after Nigerian actress Regina Daniels allegedly accused him of domestic violence.

The wealthy businessman, in a lengthy post on Instagram on October 25, 2025, stated that he has no romantic relationship with any other woman, apart from his known wives.

He explained that the alleged new wife was part of the team for the Peace Ambassadors initiative, who visited his office for official duties.

Ned Nwoko is in the headlines for his marriage to Regina Daniels, which is allegedly in trouble. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

He also threatened to take legal action if individuals, organisations, or media outlets continued to promote this false information, and urged them to stop immediately.

"It is now being circulated online with false claims attempting to affiliate me with her. It is unfortunate what social media has become, a space where moments are easily twisted for clout and misinformation.

"During the visit, photographs were taken with members of the delegation, as is customary whenever I receive guests. Let me state clearly that the news being propagated about her visit is entirely false."

The Instagram post is below:

Ned Nwoko's wife flaunts her new house

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has purchased a new house after publicly stating that she does not feel safe in her marital home.

The celebrity mother of two posted photos of her new house on Instagram with a cryptic caption that sparked conversation online.

The fashion entrepreneur looked classy in a designer outfit that flaunted her beautiful curves.

Fans react as Regina Daniels buys house

Some social media users have congratulated Regina Daniels after she shared photos of her new house on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Captainblazee stated:

"Congratulations sis ... If this mean peace of your mind, so be it and Jah willing you will be just fine."

iam_kingbernard stated:

"Always on time!!! Congratulations 😍👑🔆."

Lindaosifo stated:

"Massive congratulations beautiful 🤩👏🎉⭐️."

NgoziiLindaosifo stated:

"Just as I predicted 😎😎😎. Congratulations 🍾🎊🎈 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

zaraleinadsignature stated:

"Congratulations my Queen❤️❤️."

kate_esubok stated:

"A Queen I stand ❤️🙌."

kate_esubok stated:

"Congratulations darling."

hairbyfirstlady stated:

"Congratulations sis 🎉🎉🎉."

Ifunanyaigwe.kmj stated:

"Oh lord this news greets me with so much joy and excitement, congratulations to you my sister👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️."

Lalajohnson stated:

"Way to go👏👏👏👏👏👏 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎈."

The Instagram photos of Regina Daniels's new house are below:

Regina Daniels allegedly moves to Nwoko’s house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Regina Daniels allegedly moving into her 64-year-old husband, Ned Nwoko’s house.

This came days after a viral video showed the actress and fashion entrepreneur crying while her brother consoled her.

Social media users shared mixed reactions after a blogger made a post about Regina and Nwoko on social media.

