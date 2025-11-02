Tepamanhene, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem II has confirmed that the late Daddy Lumba's funeral has been placed on hold

The traditional ruler has explained why the family can't pay their last respect on December 6, 2025

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after they watched the viral Facebook video

The Tepamanhene, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem II, has disclosed that the late Daddy Lumba’s funeral cannot proceed on December 6 as previously announced.

He made this known in a viral interview on United Television (UTV) with entertainment pundits, including MC Yaa Yeboah and actress Efia Odo.

The late Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, attend his one-week observance. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: TikTok

Tepamanhene says Daddy Lumba's funeral on hold

The Tepamanhene disclosed that the funeral of the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, would be on hold until the family meets with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He stated in a widely shared interview that the ceremonies may only proceed after a customary hearing regarding the musician’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, invoking the Otumfuo’s Great Vow (Ntam Kɛseɛ).

According to Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem II, the funeral cannot take place until Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has heard the matter and delivered a ruling.

He further explained that when someone invokes the Great Vow, especially when truth must be established, all concerned parties must appear before Otumfuo or his appointed representative for verification.

The late Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, speaks after the court hearing before invoking Otumfuo's oath. Photo credit: @plustv.

Source: TikTok

When asked whether the chief of Daddy Lumba’s hometown could resolve the matter, the Tepamanhene firmly denied it, stating that once Otumfuo’s promise is invoked, the local chief lacks jurisdiction.

However, he added that the Asantehene may permit the matter to be resolved locally under his oversight if the local chief pleads with Otumfuo and the Asantehene deems it appropriate.

When questioned about how long such cases typically take, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem II explained that once the necessary summons is issued, the matter can be resolved fairly quickly.

Daddy Lumba’s sister speaks on funeral plans

The late Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, has spoken out after the Kumasi High Court dismissed an injunction against the burial of her brother’s body.

Ernestina boldly stated that she was not ready to bury her brother on the scheduled date.

She had earlier teamed up with Akosua Serwaa, the singer’s first wife, to file an interlocutory injunction seeking to halt the family’s plans to proceed with the funeral.

On the adjourned date, the court quashed Akosua Serwaa's application for an injunction, with lawyers for the family head and Odo Broni indicating that the court had granted the family the sole prerogative to determine who plays what role at the funeral.

