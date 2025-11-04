German President Receives Royal Welcome in Kumasi as He Visits Otumfuo At Manhyia Palace, Video
- His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier is trending online in the wake of his four-day visit to Ghana
- A video showed the royal welcome he and his entourage received in Kumasi
- Netizens who commented on the video welcomed the German President for the reception he got
President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has met the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.
He received a welcome befitting his status when he arrived in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Videos and photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thepalaceview and Manhyia Palace on Facebook showed the moment he stepped off the plane at the Prempeh I International Airport and was welcomed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.
He then exchanged pleasantries with Nana Asumegyahene, representing the Asante Traditional Council, as well as other dignitaries who had come to welcome him to the capital.
An adorable moment that ensued was when the cultural troupe dancers began to perform their adowa dance, moving in sync to the rhythm of the drums.
The dancers, in a beautiful display of Asante culture, then led the German President to his waiting car. He stood still for a while, admiring the adowa, before he waved goodbye to the dancers and sat in the car.
Watch the video below:
Mahama welcomes Frank-Walter Steinmeier
His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ghana on Sunday, November 2, as part of his four-day visit. He then paid a visit to the Jubilee House for bilateral talks as part of his visit.
As part of his itinerary, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to lay a wreath at the tomb of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
On the third day of his visit, President Steinmeier will travel to Kumasi, where he will perform a sod-cutting ceremony at the Kumasi Technical Institute.
He will also interact with the Vice Chancellor, staff, and alumni of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
He will then pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace and is expected to depart Ghana on Tuesday evening.
At the time of writing the report, the videos had generated a lot of reactions. YEN.com.gh sampled some comments.
Classic commented
"Frank Amoako Hene nso deɛ,deɛ ɛnyɛ sere koraa na ɔsere asɛm paa ni"
Jay added:
"The dancers thought the woman was going to spray them with some euros to their surprise she was only bringing out her laptop for the president."
Otumfuo visits former President Akufo-Addo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his residence in Nima on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
A video showed the warm welcome he received from Akufo-Addo, and his wife could not hide their joy at the moment.
