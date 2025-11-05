Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has made headlines after she insulted the mom of an X user

X user Kweku Noon publicly mocked her for gaining weight after giving birth to her first child in early 2025

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo and celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah have commented on Berla Mundi's post

A Ghanaian social media user, Kweku Noon, has become a star overnight after he commented on Berla Mundi's new post on November 4, 2025.

The social media user wrote a negative comment about Berla Mundi, which has become the talk of the town.

A Ghanaian man reacts as Berla Mundi insults his mom on X. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Man comments on Berla Mundi's new look

X user Kweku Noon, who is an avid fan of TV3 presenter Berla Mundi, has gone viral after he mocked the new mum over her weight gain after childbirth.

Kweku Noon described the award-winning media personality as "Obolo tui" as she shared a photo of herself going for a run in her neighbourhood to stay fit and feel confident as she embraces motherhood.

The brand ambassador flaunted her new phone while showing off her pink sneakers in the photo.

A man claims Berla Mundi has gained weight after childbirth. Photo credit: @gharticles.

Berla Mundi blasts man over weight-gain comment

David Tabi's young wife, Berla Mundi, has received mixed reactions online after she responded to her fan's comment with a harsh response.

The new mother, who is alleged to be expecting her second child, told her fan that she looks exactly like his mother.

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah and others have praised Berla Mundi for putting Kweku Noon in his place.

Man reacts after Berla Mundi insults his mum

Ghanaian man Kweku Noon has officially apologised to Berla Mundi for mocking her while she tries to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The X user expressed his remorse and explained he felt bad for making such a bad joke about the new mom.

This sincere apology has sparked reactions online as Berla Mundi is yet to respond to him.

Berla Mundi gives birth a year after wedding

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looked terrific in stylish outfits throughout her first pregnancy.

Berla Mundi and David Tabi welcomed their first child in 2025 after their private wedding in January 2024.

The celebrity mum has yet to post a photo of her newborn baby on social media.

Who Is Berla Mundi?

Born Berla Addardey Mundi on April 1, 1988, Berla Mundi is a well-known media personality, journalist, and activist from Ghana.

After placing second in the 2010 Miss Malaika Ghana pageant, which marked the beginning of her broadcasting career, she became well-known.

Before relocating to TV3 Ghana, where she presently anchors The Day Show with Berla Mundi, Berla rose to fame at GHOne TV as the host of hit programmes including Rhythmz and The Late Afternoon Show.

She is well-known for her advocacy efforts outside of television, especially via the Berla Mundi Foundation, which supports leadership and education while empowering young women.

Berla, a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and the University of Ghana, has won several honours for her outstanding broadcasting.

