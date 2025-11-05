Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has fuelled divorce rumours after deleting her husband's photos and videos from her Instagram page

The fashion entrepreneur has become the talk of the town as fans follow her age after buying a new house

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Ned Nwoko refused to allegedly accept Regina Daniels' bride price

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has allegedly ended her marriage after making some bold moves online.

The celebrity mother of two has won over fans after wiping all traces of Ned Nwoko from her social media pages.

Regina Daniels allegedly unfollows her husband, Ned Nwoko, on Instagram. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Regina Daniels deletes Ned Nwoko’s photos from Instagram

Regina Daniels, the 25-year-old Nigerian influencer who married Ned Nwoko at 18, has deleted all her husband’s photos and videos from her Instagram page.

According to reports, the celebrity mother also unfollowed the Nigerian senator on all social media platforms as she sought her independence.

The popular Nigerian politician has not responded to his wife's bold actions, and according to checks by YEN.com.gh, he still has Regina Daniels' photos on his page.

The Instagram pages of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko are below:

Ned Nwoko rejects Regina Daniels' bride price

Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has reportedly rejected the bride price for actress Regina Daniels, as detailed in an open letter from her family.

In the letter, her kinsmen emphasised that marriage should be a matter of choice, not obligation. They noted that they could not compel their daughter to remain in a union she wished to exit.

According to traditional customs, it is appropriate for the bride price to be returned formally to annul the marriage if that is her desire.

This bold move was shared by filmmaker Stanley Ontop on social media, further sparking discussions around personal rights and marital expectations in Nigerian culture.

The Instagram post is below:

Fans react as Ned Nwoko rejects bride price

Some Ghanaians and Nigerians have reacted after Ned Nwoko allegedly refused to accept Regina Daniels' bride price. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

sanfyempire stated:

"Good move👏👏👏👏👏make them return the bride price abeg..... Marriage kno be by force o."

nely_j16 stated:

"What pains me most is that the man hit Regina. Do you know the mockery that girl faces daily for accepting to marry him? That man should worship the ground that girl walks abeg. It is only pure love, tolerance and care that can keep Regina in that marriage."

becoming_nurse_judy stated:

"Now he will understand that ONE MAN CAN NOT MAKE A FOREST, every quarters and departments , both federal and traditional should Shawn this abuse of power and intimidation."

iamchidinma3 stated:

"🙌🙌🙌 Somebody Shout POWERRRRRR 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

oluwafunmiajayi stated:

"Many of us are happy she left that man. We have always known he isn't good for her. She has learnt her lessons and now she will be fine and grow well."

mitchel_cilia stated:

"I'm so disappointed in Ned, and I really wish Regina well. She's such a sweet, happy soul, she deserves someone who would match her energy in every positive way, love and light, dear."

Regina Daniels flaunts her unmatched beauty after allegedly asking for a divorce. Photo credit: @reginadaiels.

Regina Daniels buys a new house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels bought a new house after allegedly leaving her matrimonial home.

The celebrity mom announced her new property in a residential area with a cryptic caption on Instagram.

Some social media users applauded her for purchasing her first property in Nigeria.

