Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has shared a rare photo of her husband, David Tabi, on Instagram

The TV3 presenter couldn't stop gushing about her young and handsome husband on his special day

International model Victoria Michaels and other social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's message to her husband

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has posted her husband for the second time after their private wedding on 4 January 2024.

The award-winning TV3 presenter flaunted her wealthy husband as he marked his birthday in October 2025.

Berla Mundi writes a sweet message to celebrate her husband David Tabi's birthday. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Berla Mundi celebrates husband's birthday

New celebrity mother Berla Mundi shared a photo of her husband, David Tabi, as he turned a year older.

The style influencer posted a black-and-white photo of the operations manager for Barbex Group, accompanied by a sweet caption on Instagram.

Berla Mundi and her husband, David Tabi, show a public display of affection. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

David Tabi looked dapper in a long-sleeve shirt, which he folded at the elbows to show off the expensive wristwatch that elevated his look.

The male model smiled graciously for the camera while gazing at his beautiful wife.

"Ao e mind dear @d.t24 !!! Afi ooo Afi!!! Bɛ ole emomo akɛ mi sumɔ bo tamɔ shɛ! Yehowa ajɔɔ bo pìì ni ehã bo hewalɛ kɛ shika babaooo koni maye fɛɛ maha bo onu! Ebamlì nakai nɔɔ!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎊🎊🎊 If you gerrit, good. If you don't gerrit it, then forgerrit!!! 😃."

The Instagram photo of Berla Mundi's husband rocking a designer outfit

Berla Mundi models in African Print after childbirth

Former Miss Malaika contestant Berla Mundi turned heads in a custom-made African print gown during a new photoshoot.

Although she hasn't resumed work since welcoming her first child, the style influencer continues to impress many with her African print fashion.

She was photographed wearing a long-sleeve lace top and a matching African print skirt.

Berla wore a colourful shoulder-length frontal lace hairstyle that blended perfectly with her skin tone.

"Let me drop some nuggets from Apostle Joshua Selman before my morning gets busy. There are three things that confirm that favour is at work in your life: Unusual kindness, unusual access to strange places and unusual acceptance. -Genesis 39:21 May you enjoy God's favour in ways that blow your mind."

The Instagram photos of Berla Mundi slaying in a stylish African print

Berla Mundi trends with her throwback photo

Former Telecel Ghana Music Awards host Berla Mundi has inspired many with her humble beginnings.

She appeared young and slim in a colourful bodysuit and denim shorts.

Berla caused a stir with her short blonde hairstyle and designer cap during an outdoor photoshoot. She impressed many of her followers with her flawless makeup in the old photo.

The Instagram photo

Berla Mundi allegedly pregnant with second child

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who allegedly flaunted her baby bump in a star-studded event.

The former beauty queen looked magnificent at the event in a classy ensemble and heavy makeup, which became the talk of the town.

Some social media users have congratulated the couple ahead of the baby's arrival.

