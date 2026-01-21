Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja has ignited intense debate online after a prophecy he made about gospel legend Yaw Sarpong resurfaced following the singer’s death

Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja has sparked debate on social media after a video of a prophecy he made concerning Yaw Sarpong resurfaced.

Veteran gospel musician and leader of the Asomafo gospel band, Yaw Sarpong, passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the age of 66.

According to reports, he died at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been receiving treatment for the past few weeks.

Sarpong was sent to the hospital by his family after his condition deteriorated in recent weeks.

Reports of his death stirred concern on social media and were eventually confirmed by his manager, Nana Poku Ashis.

Legendary music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as FreddyMa, also confirmed the tragedy in a heartbreaking tribute.

"You did your best for the gospel industry. I have known you for the past 48 years. Your death is a big blow as we are also mourning Maame Tiwaa, whom you sang with for almost 50 years. Rest well, Agya Yaw. Okopa no, wa ko awie. Good beads don't rattle,” he wrote.

Fire Oja’s prophecy about Yaw Sarpong surfaces

After the gospel singer’s death, several prophecies appearing to have foretold the event have surfaced on social media.

Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, has earned plaudits for prophesying Yaw Sarpong’s death.

In a resurfaced video, the prophet was heard speaking about a disturbing vision of Yaw Sarpong that he saw.

He elaborated on the vision, which he described as an ominous warning for the gospel singer.

The video of Fire Oja speaking about Yaw Sarpong sparked reactions from Ghanaians, with many praising the man of God for having the true gift of prophecy.

The TikTok video is below.

J.Y. Adu’s Yaw Sarpong prophecy resurfaces

Fire Oja’s prophecy about Yaw Sarpong going viral followed a similar eerie prophecy from popular man of God Bishop J.Y. Adu.

In a video taken from his December 31, 2025, watchnight service, the man of God warned that the coming year (2026) would see the death of many prominent musicians.

Bishop J.Y. Adu said the death of these popular singers would plunge the nation into mourning.

The TikTok video of Bishop J.Y. Adu's prophecy is below.

Regal Prophet foresees Yaw Sarpong’s death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Regal Prophet earned praise on social media after a prophecy he made about Yaw Sarpong came to pass.

In a December 2025 video, the man of God warned that he had received a troubling vision about the popular singer and called for prayers to save him from a fate of doom.

