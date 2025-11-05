Nollywood star Mercy Johnson has spoken up for her colleague and friend, Regina Daniels, amid her marital troubles

Regina Daniels, who is undergoing some marital troubles, accused her husband, Ned Nwoko, of arresting her brother

In a reaction on Instagram, Mercy Johnson has called for the release of Sammy as she condemned the arrest

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has publicly defended her colleague Regina Daniels following the controversial arrest of a family member allegedly linked to her husband, billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels' brother, Samuel Ojeagwu, was allegedly arrested and held without access to family or legal representation for two days.

According to Regina, her brother's arrest had been orchestrated by her estranged husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.

The arrest and Regina Daniels' claims have emerged amid ongoing controversy surrounding her marriage to Ned Nwoko. She is the sixth wife of the Delta North Senator.

The exact nature of the charges and the connection to the Nwoko household remain unclear at this time.

Watch Regina Daniels' allegations below:

Mercy Johnson reacts to Regina Daniels claims

However, in a post on her Instagram stories, Mercy Johnson shared more details about the arrest, indicating that the individual had been transported from Lagos to Abuja and was reportedly being taken directly from the airport to court.

Mercy Johnson, a close associate of Regina Daniels, expressed serious concerns over what she described as a troubling case of injustice in the ongoing situation.

"The worst form of injustice is pretended justice," Mercy Johnson wrote. "A child was arrested, no one can or has been allowed to see him for 2 days, he was flown from Lagos to Abuja and is allegedly being taken to court from the airport... How did we get here? Nigeria... Wow."

Mercy Johnson accompanied her statement with the hashtags #whereissamuel and #freesamuelojeagwu, calling attention to the case and demanding transparency in the legal proceedings.

Watch Mercy Johnson's post below:

Reactions to Mercy Johnson's defence of Regina Daniels

Mercy Johnson's reaction to the Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko debacle has sparked mixed reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

stanceyyy__ said:

"Isn’t not you guys that oppressed Angela Okorie by arresting her and making her apologise to you and Regina, all because you guys have connections? Now the tables have turned around."

misschidel said:

"Where was this energy when ned nd Regina were arresting people up nd down, eh?😂😂😂 Selective sinners."

mzjessyfab said:

"Why fly him from Lagos to Abuja? He kee person? This country self, so Sammy shouldn’t defend his sister again, or what? Papa Ned, marriage is not by force, even people wey dey madly I love Dey leave each other, free the young man abeg."

gloriababynne said:

"Sammy is not a child... why are you people scared of the court😂 he obviously did something bad."

