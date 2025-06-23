Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Jay B's mother, Mama Demon, opened her new beauty shop on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Lakeside

In videos trending on social media, Jay Bahd was captured spraying money on his beloved mother, who was getting her nails done

The videos melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comment section to hail the rapper

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd melted hearts when he showed up at his mother, Mama Demon's, beauty shop opening and sprayed cash.

Jay Bahd's mother, Mama Demon, opens a new beauty salon. Image Credit. Image Credit: @real_jaybahd and @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

Jay Bahd's mother opens a beauty shop

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, Mama Demon opened her beauty shop and was honoured to have her son, Jay Bahd, grace the occasion.

The lovely ceremony took place at the new Empress One Beauty Shop, located at Lakeside in Accra.

In lovely videos trending on social media, the Owuo Safoa hitmaker received a rousing welcome as he stormed the shop with his team.

He was spotted holding several GH¢5 notes, which he sprayed in the air. His friends and other people on his team were also spotted throwing money on Mama Demon, who was filled with gratitude and pride.

As part of activities at the event, Mama Demon took the seat of a client and got her nails done by one of her workers while her son splashed money on her.

Reactions to Jay Bahd's mother's beauty shop opening

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages for Jay Bahd's mother, Mama Demon, as she opened her salon.

People applauded the talented rapper for making the time to show up to support his mother and even spray money on her.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to the shop opening of Mama Demon's Empress One Beauty Shop are below:

@Chelsea4everA said:

"FBI make boys dey open jobs by force 😀😀😀."

@boatengnanaobe2 said:

"This format is really working for boys. Open beauty shop create bank account for the shop and now your man willing be depositing money in the account in the name of profit 😂😂😂."

@dfweddiee said:

"Oh nice every guys dream, make mama happy"

@AlutaBobby said:

"For his Mother, that’s wuzzup..Godbless u Jaybhad mum comes first simple ❤️❤️❤️…Now she can sleep 🛌 in peace."

@Nfoni_Gh said:

"That’s a really lovely gesture. but isn’t spraying money illegal in GH?"

Jay Bahd performs at a concert abroad. Image Credit: @real_jaybahd

Source: Twitter

Ova Wise buys Jay Bahd's album for $12,000

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Ova Wise bought a copy of rapper Jay Bahd’s second studio album, The Return Of Okomfo Anokye II, for $12,000 when a copy was put up for auction.

A viral video from the event captured the moment the MC sparked a spirited bidding war among attendees. Ova Wise eventually made an offer so generous that no one else could top it.

The gesture earned him widespread praise, with many Ghanaians applauding his strong show of support for the sensational rapper and expressing admiration for the significant sum he spent on the album.

Source: YEN.com.gh