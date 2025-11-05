Newlywed Barbara advised single women to focus on commitment, not just gifts, saying, “Don’t let him buy you pizza, make sure he marries you.”

Her words reflected a growing trend among young women prioritising long-term goals over temporary pleasures in relationships

Barbara’s wedding ring was highlighted as a symbol of love, commitment, and the ultimate goal of any serious relationship

During a recent questionnaire, a newlywed bride shared some hilarious advice for single women navigating relationships.

How to make your boyfriend marry you, according to a newlywed bride. Image credit: The Touch Photos

Source: TikTok

The bride, identified as Barbara, was asked if she had any advice for ladies who are still waiting for their perfect match, and she didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts.

Barbara, glowing in her wedding gown and proudly flaunting her wedding ring, subtly encouraged single women to focus on the bigger picture in their relationships. “When you are dating your boyfriend, don’t let him just buy you pizza,” she said with a laugh. “Make sure he marries you,” she added, emphasising the importance of commitment over casual gestures.

Her advice sparked reactions from many viewers, highlighting a trend among young women who are prioritising long-term goals over temporary pleasures in relationships.

Barbara’s short but mindful words reflect a growing awareness that thoughtful gifts and treats, while nice, should not replace genuine intentions and plans for a shared future.

Social media users quickly reacted to the interview, praising the bride for her candidness and sense of humour. Many expressed that her message was a reminder to maintain high standards and not settle for relationships that lack direction or commitment.

As Barbara continues to enjoy her new marriage, her little advice serves as both a light-hearted and practical guide for single women hoping to turn their dating stages into marriage.

Watch the video of Barbara's advice below:

Her wedding ring is not just jewellery, but a symbol of love, commitment, and the ultimate goal of any serious relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh