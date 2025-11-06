Former TV3 presenter Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong has landed a big role at Tobinco Media Group

Former TV3 presenter Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong has been appointed to a top managerial position at Tobinco Media Group.

The former Citi FM presenter made the official announcement on her Facebook page.

Former TV3 Presenter Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong announces her new role at Tobinco Media Group on Facebook.

Source: Instagram

Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong gets top managerial position

Ghanaian media personality Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong has been named the managing director of Tobinco Media Group.

The outstanding media personality, who has over two decades of experience in journalism, broadcasting, and strategic communications, has received many congratulatory messages on Facebook.

Odelia's new position has signalled a major career advancement as she leads a team of dedicated journalists and professionals at the media conglomerate.

Who is Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong?

Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong launched her media career as a student journalist at Radio Universe while pursuing her studies at the University of Ghana.

Afterwards, she joined Citi FM and later moved to TV3 Network, where she gained national recognition as one of Ghana’s most influential broadcast journalists.

Over the years, she has also worked as Ghana’s correspondent for Euronews (Africa News) and produced impactful documentaries for notable institutions such as the World Bank, IFDC, and Ghana’s Ministries of Education, Energy, and Environment.

Beyond broadcasting, Odelia has built an impressive portfolio as a communications consultant for several global and regional organisations, including the World Bank, ECOWAS Bank, AfCFTA, USAID, GIZ, various UN agencies, and multinational corporations.

Through these roles, she has helped design and implement communication strategies that have effectively reached and influenced millions.

"Big Announcement. I have been appointed Managing Director for the Tobinco Media Group. Its a big challenge I plan to enjoy and deliver on my KPIs with innovation leading the way. All the details are here."

Nana Yaa Oforiwaa Amanfo gets political appointment

Nana Yaa Oforiwaa Amanfo, a Ghanaian broadcaster, has quit her position as a news anchor and presenter at Power FM in Accra.

On October 30, 2025, Oforiwaa Amanfo, who began working for the capital city radio station in 2018, posted on Facebook to announce her departure.

Beposohemaa Nana Amanfo gets a new job offer from President Mahama. Photo credit: @beposohemaa.nanaamanfo.

Source: Facebook

She shared a picture of herself and told her followers that she had quit a few weeks ago after receiving several questions over her status with Power FM's parent company, XYZ Broadcasting.

Nana Amanfo stated:

"I have received numerous calls and messages inquiring about my current status with XYZ Broadcasting. I sincerely appreciate your concerns and continued interest in my professional journey. I wish to officially confirm that I resigned from XYZ Broadcasting a few weeks ago."

The Facebook post is below:

Mahama selects a journalist for Ghana's UN mission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nuong Faalong, another journalist, who had been given a new diplomatic position by President Mahama.

She affirmed that she is now the Head of Information and Public Affairs at Ghana's Permanent Mission to the UN.

Some social media users congratulated Nuong Faalong after she made the official announcement on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh