NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has said that President Mahama has failed in the fight against illegal mining

He claimed some NDC officials and MPs are actively involved in galamsey operations

NPP said it is open to a bipartisan dialogue to help end the galamsey menace in Ghana

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised the government for its efforts to end illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Addressing the media at a press conference held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said President John Dramani Mahama was a monumental failure in the fight against galamsey.

Despite this, he said the NPP is willing to support the ruling National Democratic Congress.

Justin Kodua Frimpong further called for a bipartisan roundtable discussion to find a lasting solution to the menace.

"Because we care so much about this country, and mean well for this country, our doors are always open if President John Mahama sees the need and the wisdom to reach out to us for us to have a proper roundtable discussion to combat this menace once and for all, the New Patriotic Party will gladly welcome such investigations for us to address the issue of galamsey," he said.

The NPP General Secretary claimed that illegal mining has worsened under the leadership of President Mahama.

"But from the way things are going, His Excellency John Mahama has failed in the fight against galamsey, and it is clear that galamsey has worsened under this administration because there are some Members of Parliament who belong to the NDC, national officers from the NDC through to the regions, constituencies and even their branch, who are engaged in galamsey."

Justin Kodua Frimpong made these remarks days after the MP for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, was alleged to have led thugs to attack the Director of Operations for the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and 10 military men.

NPP's criticism of Mahama's gov't sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media who came across video excerpts of the NPP’s press conference thronged the comment section to share their views. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:

@Doe Camille said:·

"How do you invite someone who has failed an Exam to a round Table discussion."

@Iddrisu Karikari also said:

"I taught the press conference will be on Dumsor and exchange rate or petrol prices 🤣🤣."

@Mahfouz Harouna Dandy commented:

"NPP and hypocrisy. Wontumi is already in court on galamsey charges. Who said NDC is not fighting galamsey. The fight is already on."

Lands Ministry condemns NAIMOS attack

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources condemned the attack on the Director of Operations of the NAIMOS and his team of military men.

Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah also met with key officials to ensure a swift investigation in the alleged attack.

The government remains committed to holding those responsible for the attack accountable.

