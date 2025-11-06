Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has opened up about the sacrifices she made in Ned Nwoko's house

The fashion entrepreneur and celebrity model spoke about the financial decision she took to support her husband

Some social media users have commented on Regina Daniels' new allegations on Instagram and Facebook

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has disclosed that she once paid household bills and tried to support her co-wife, Laila Charani, amid tension in her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The 25-year-old explained some of the unusual things she did to ensure that she had a peaceful home.

Regina Daniels allegedly pays bills in Nwoko’s house

Contrary to public opinion that Regina Daniels is living off her husband, Ned Nwoko's wealth, the actress explained how she supported him financially.

Regina allegedly said she once paid for groceries at the house. The mother of two added that she did not only care for herself and her children, but also offered financial support to Ned’s other wife, Laila Charani.

The fashion entrepreneur drew many to tears as she explained the cautious efforts she made to keep peace with Laila, which nearly landed her in trouble.

She claimed Laila acted in ways she considered “malicious,” and even went as far as telling Ned that Regina might harm their daughters.

Regina Daniels deletes Nwoko’s photos from Instagram

Regina Daniels, who married Ned Nwoko at the age of 18, appears to have removed all of her husband's images and videos from her Instagram account.

As she pursued her independence, the famous mother reportedly unfollowed the Nigerian senator on all social media platforms.

Nwoko has not reacted publicly to his wife's actions. YEN.com.gh checks discovered that Regina Daniels’ pictures were still visible on Ned Nwoko's social media page.

Nwoko allegedly rejects Regina Daniels' bride price

According to an open letter from Regina Daniels’ family, Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko reportedly declined the return of the bride price.

Her relatives underlined in the letter that marriage should be a matter of choice rather than obligation. They stated they could not force their daughter to stay in a relationship she wanted to leave.

If a bride wishes to legally cancel the marriage, it is customary in Nigerian tradition to refund the bride price.

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop publicised the family’s decision on social media, which sparked broader conversations about Nigerian cultural expectations around marriage and individual freedoms.

Background to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels' marriage

Ned Nwoko is a Nigerian politician and businessman. He has been known for practising polygamy and gained public attention in 2019 when he married Regina Daniels, who was 18 at the time. The couple shares two children.

Their relationship has often been in the spotlight due to the age difference and Ned's marriage to other women, including Moroccan-born Laila Charani.

Mercy Johnson supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, who has defended her friend and Regina Daniels on the internet.

Regina Daniels claimed that her brother was detained by her husband, Ned Nwoko, in a viral post online.

Mercy Johnson responded on Instagram by denouncing the arrest and demanding Sammy West's release.

