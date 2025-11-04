Shatta Wale has made a rare public appearance with his fiancee Maali's mother at a birthday event

In a photo, the dancehall musician shared a heartfelt moment with the elderly woman at the event

The photo of Shatta Wale with Maali's mother triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has courted attention after making a rare public appearance with his fiancée and baby mama, Maali's mother.

Shatta Wale makes a rare public appearance with Maali’s mother at Queen money’s birthday party. Photo source: Ruth Dzissah, Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale and Maali recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Leandra Naa Shika Mensah, popularly known as Queen Money, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

To celebrate their child's first major milestone, the Street Crown hitmaker and his partner held a party and baby christening ceremony at the SM boss' reported $2.5 million grand mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in Accra.

Friends and family members of the couple, including prominent celebrities like Efia Odo and rapper Medikal, attended the event to celebrate Queen Money's first birthday.

Shatta Wale spotted with Maali's mother

A photo recently shared by blogger Ruth Dzissah on her official Facebook page, Maali's mother was also spotted at the birthday party.

In the photo, Shatta Wale, who recently announced that he had gotten engaged with his current partner in a traditional ceremony, flashed a bright smile as he posed for a photo at Queen Money's birthday with his mother-in-law.

The dancehall musician and Maali's mother wore all-white outfits for the occasion and appeared to have built a close relationship with each other.

The photo of Shatta Wale with Maali's mother at the birthday party is below:

Shatta Wale flaunts bond with Cherissa's mother

Among the attendees at Queen Money's birthday party were Shatta Wale's eldest child, Cherissa, and her mother, whom many refer to as Madam Edith.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the SM boss was spotted sharing a heartfelt moment with his baby mama and daughter after they arrived in their all-white outfits for the event.

Shatta Wale beamed with excitement as he interacted with his first baby mama, Madam Edith, while they posed for the camera with their daughter, Cherissa.

The trio's public appearance marked a rare sighting for the SM boss and his first baby mama, whom he dated before his publicised romantic relationship with his second baby mama, Michy GH.

Shatta Wale and his first baby mama were last seen together in public at Cherissa's 15th birthday dinner at a plush restaurant on July 1, 2025.

The video of Shatta Wale flaunting his bond with Cherissa and his first baby mama is below:

Shatta Wale and Maali's mother stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Righteouss Isaacs commented:

"When a man is in love."

Sophia Quartey said:

"That is why you always see my Maali. Very decent mummy."

Solomon Torto wrote:

"She’s so lucky and proud of her daughter."

Irene Korkoe Quist commented:

"See the way her dark skin is glowing."

Maali purchases 20 wigs for her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali purchased 20 expensive wigs as she celebrated her birthday.

In a video, Shatta Wale's fiancee beamed with a smile as she showed off the wigs inside her plush room.

Maali received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with many criticising her over her decision to purchase the wigs.

Source: YEN.com.gh