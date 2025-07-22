Oyerepa Afutuo host, Auntie Naa, has garnered online praise for causing an alleged fake pastor to be arrested on her show

The prophet, known as Spiritual King, was brought onto the show by a Ghanaian woman who accused him of playing a role in her daughter's death

Auntie Naa invited him to the show to defend himself, but he failed to do so, prompting her to call the police for his arrest.

Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, has received online praise for causing the arrest of an alleged fake pastor.

The pastor, known as Spiritual King on TikTok, was arrested after he honoured an invitation to appear at the Oyerepa Fm studio on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

He had been reported to Auntie Naa by a Ghanaian woman who was mourning the demise of her daughter.

In an episode aired on Monday, July 14, the elderly woman said before her daughter died, she met a prophet who preyed on her sickness to deceive her.

She narrated that the prophet told her daughter that she was sick because her mother had caused her to be cursed.

He claimed that he informed her mother to come to him for a remedy but she refused to do so for two years.

The elderly woman said she had never met the prophet and blamed him for having a hand in her daughter’s death.

She asked Auntie Naa to help her confront the pastor so he can explain why he told all those lies to her daughter.

TikTok prophet arrested by Auntie Naa

Following the appearance of the Ghanaian woman who lost her child, Auntie Naa received other complaints about the Spiritual King TikTok prophet.

She invited him to her studio on Tuesday, July 22, to address the accusations against him.

During his appearance on Oyerepa Afutuo, he failed to defend himself and admitted to lying to people for his own nefarious purposes.

Following his admission, Auntie Naa called the police to arrest him in a moment that has gone viral online.

Auntie Naa’s arrest of pastor stirs reactions

Social media users shared differing opinions in reaction to the video of the arrest of an alleged fake TikTok prophet.

Auntie Naa denies squandering funeral donations

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa denied claims of squandering the funeral donations of her former colleague, Girl’s SP.

Madam Akosua Kyerewaa, aka Girls SP, a panelist on Auntie Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo, passed away in March, leading to the popular presenter raising funds to help fund her funeral.

She was later accused by Girls SP’s eldest son of keeping the funeral donations herself, an accusation she vehemently denied on her show.

