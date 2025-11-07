Ghanaian makeup artist Regina Ama Dumah has made a young couple happy after organising a free wedding for them

Expressing their joy, the couple opened up about how they met and why they opted to apply for a free wedding in Ghana

Some social media users have commended the team of wedding vendors who provided the services and products

Ghanaian makeup artist Regina Ama Dumah and her team organised a free wedding for a young couple, sparking heartwarming reactions online.

A group of dedicated wedding vendors joined forces to provide complimentary services and products to the couple, who could not afford their rates.

Ghanaian makeup artist Regina Dumash melts hearts as she plans a free wedding for a couple named Samuel and Dorcas in Accra. Photo credit: @keleplux

Makeup artist organises free wedding for amputee

Ghanaian couple Dorcas and Samuel left many teary-eyed with their unshakeable love story built on trust and resilience.

Just months before their dream wedding, Samuel was involved in an accident that led to the amputation of his leg.

In a now-viral video, Dorcas shared why she chose to stay with him, love him harder, and hold on tighter to her faith in God.

The Instagram video of the amputee Ghanaian groom's girlfriend talking about how they met is below:

Ghanaian bride rocks stylish kente ensemble

The young Ghanaian couple, who are clearly in love, opted for vibrant kente outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Looking regal, they completed their look with an exquisite set of gold jewellery.

The beautiful bride flaunted her natural hair and flawless makeup, giving her bridal style a uniquely Ghanaian touch.

The Instagram photos of the amputee Ghanaian groom and his wife posing for their pre-wedding photoshoot are below:

Ghanaian bride slays in classy kente gown

For the traditional ceremony, melanin-rich bride Dorcas looked radiant in a glittering, backless kente gown.

Her designer skillfully used colourful beads and sequins to elevate the gown’s design and match the vibrant kente fabric.

Despite offering free services, the makeup artist and hairstylist wowed everyone with their professionalism and attention to detail.

The Instagram video is below:

Amputee groom recites emotional wedding vows

Ghanaian groom Samuel moved many as he recited emotional vows during their traditional wedding.

He spoke passionately about his love and deep admiration for his bride, vowing loyalty and unwavering support.

The bride also declared her eternal love for Samuel, who remained seated during the ceremony due to his amputation.

The Instagram video of the amputee Ghanaian groom and his girlfriend is below:

Amputee groom steals hearts with sweet dance

In another emotional clip, the happy groom and his radiant bride were seen in a second outfit at their traditional wedding reception.

The excited bride danced joyfully as they made their grand entrance.

Though seated, Samuel managed to dance, melting hearts with the effort he made to delight his wife on their big day.

The Instagram video of the amputee Ghanaian groom and his girlfriend is below:

Reggies Makeover CEO praised for organising wedding

Ghanaian makeup artist Regina Ama Dumah has gone viral after leading a team of wedding vendors to plan free weddings for young couples.

For her birthday photoshoot, she wore a stylish kente gown and blonde hairstyle for photoshoot which went viral on TikTok.

The TikTok video is below:

10 GH brides with stylish kente gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian brides who had taken over the internet with their classy, trendy and modern kente designs for their traditional marriage ceremonies.

These young and gorgeous brides worked closely with fashion designers to design breathtaking gowns to tell their unique stories as they stepped out in style for their wedding ceremonies.

