Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has turned heads with his sartorial choices in 2025 as he celebrated his 77th birthday

The famous legendary actor has inspired many generations with his flawless stage craft and acting skills

Some social media users have commented on Fred Amugi's dapper looks ahead of his 77th birthday celebration

Award-winning veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has gone viral with his new stylish look for his birthday.

The brand influencer has also become a top fashionista in Ghana as he frequently attends events and red carpet programmes.

Veteran actor Fred Amugi wows many with his classy looks. Photo credit: @fredamugi.

Source: Instagram

Fred Amugi celebrates his 77th birthday

The veteran Ghanaian actor looked a decade younger as he stepped out in a black short-sleeved shirt and black trousers.

Uncle Fred Amugi, as most entertainers affectionately call him, accessorised his look with a gold necklace to match his designer wristwatch for the photoshoot.

Veteran actor Fred Amugi rocks a caveman watch for an editorial shoot. Photo credit: @fredamugi.

Source: Instagram

The style influencer reminded many that he used to be one of the most fashionable actors in Ghana as he completed his look with his signature black Mobutu hat.

For his birthday, the legendary actor adhered to the culture of his hometown by placing leaves around his neck.

He announced his upcoming birthday celebration in November while inviting fans to celebrate with him.

The Instagram photos are below:

Fred Amugi attends Piesie Esther's concert

Fred Amugi was present at the gospel musician Piesie Esther's Made By Grace concert, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 2, 2025.

The fashionista looked dapper in a white striped long-sleeve shirt and green trousers styled with white sneakers.

The legendary actor stole the spotlight with his white hat as he sat beside Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere at the viral gospel concert.

The Instagram video of Fred Amugi receiving a new award is below:

Fred Amugi receives a new award

Legendary actor Fred Amugi turned heads on the red carpet at the 2025 Heritage of Africa Awards ceremony.

He wore a stylish custom-made African print jacket on a long-sleeve blue shirt and matching black trousers to receive an award.

The organisation honoured him with a lifetime award for inspiring and mentoring the youth in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The Instagram video of Fred Amugi receiving another award is below:

Fred Amugi becomes guest judge on GMB

Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi was one of the guest judges during the 13-week Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The style influencer made headlines with a dashing look as he stepped on stage to present an award to Asakia from the Upper East Region, who was crowned the first runner-up on October 19, 2025.

Fred Amugi celebrated Ghana's rich culture and tradition with his classy look at the most-watched beauty pageant in Ghana.

The Instagram photo of Fred Amugi presenting presents to GMB's Asakia is below:

Fred Amugi models for Flora tissues

Legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has become one of the most sought-after actors in Ghana recently.

The Who Killed Nancy hitmaker was photographed in a white long-sleeved shirt and blue denim jeans.

He showcased a small pack of Flora tissue in his pocket as he posed elegantly for the cameras.

The Instagram photos are below:

Fred Amugi models for Caveman Watches

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi, who has had his dream come true after he requested for his portrait to be displayed on a billboard.

The talented actor rocked a stylish suit and flaunted his custom-made Caveman Watch for the viral photoshoot.

Many Ghanaians have shown excitement as they hail Caveman Watches CEO Anthony Dzamefe for making Fred Amugi's dream come true.

Source: YEN.com.gh