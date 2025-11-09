Nana Ama Royale, along with her close friends, have taken over South Africa in the final preparations for her highly anticipated white wedding

The 2010 GMB winner and her team went to have fun at a popular nightclub to have fun upon their arrival in Johhasbury

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Royale and her friends' videos on Instagram

2010 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Nana Ama Royale, and her friends are currently in South Africa preparing for her highly anticipated white wedding.

The celebrity bride and her entourage have taken over the internet with videos of their fun-filled nights.

2010 GMB winner and her friends, including Abena Kyei Boakye, go viral with their dance moves at a nightclub in South Africa. Photo credit: @inno_lens.

Source: Instagram

2010 GMB winner parties at SA nightclub

Ghanaian beauty queen Nana Ama Royale, along with her friends, including her maid of honour, Abena Kyei Boakye, were spotted in stylish outfits during their fun-filled date night.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a black sleeveless long dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. She turned heads with a striking coloured fringe hairstyle and bold makeup, while showcasing her dance moves at the nightclub.

United Television presenter Abena Kyei Boakye also stole the spotlight in a shimmering spaghetti-strap dress, paired with a chic centre-parted hairstyle.

Kwesi Appiah’s daughter, the former Black Stars coach, looked classy in a long-sleeved shirt and short skirt, entertaining the crowd with her energetic dance moves.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama Royale and her friends at a nightclub in South Africa is below:

2010 GMB Winner slays for SA Party

For her welcome party in South Africa, Nana Ama Royale looked effortlessly chic in a white ensemble.

She wore a one-shoulder short dress and paired it with classy high heels as she posed alongside her husband at the star-studded event.

Ghanaian groom, Randolph, complemented his bride in a short-sleeved top and matching shorts, finishing his look with white sneakers and brown soles.

The couple had the crowd buzzing as they danced their way into the party.

The Instagram video is below:

2010 GMB winner rocks black gown

After her traditional wedding, Nana Ama Royale looked exquisite in a black beaded gown for a photoshoot.

The spaghetti-strap gown beautifully flaunted her curves, while her husband looked equally stylish in a sharp suit, making the couple’s elegance undeniable.

The Instagram photos of Nana Ama Royale and her husband rocking black outfits are below:

2010 GMB winner sets trend with kente

For her traditional wedding, Nana Ama Royale set a new fashion trend with her custom-made kente gown.

The stunning corseted kente gown, adorned with unique beads, elevated her bridal look to perfection.

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale and her husband look adorable together. Photo credit: @mcb

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama Royale completed her ensemble with an elegant hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama Royale rocking kente at her traditional wedding is below:

2010 GMB winner dazzles in glittering gown

For her traditional wedding reception party, Nana Ama Royale wore a dazzling gown designed by the talented male fashion designer, Quophi Akotuah.

Quophi Akotuah shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the entire process from consultation to the final design, showing the meticulous attention to detail that went into creating the stunning outfit.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama Royale during her dress fitting is below:

Abena Kyei Boakye trends her friend's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian media personality and beauty queen, Abena Kyei Boakye, who stole the spotlight at her 2010 GMB winner's wedding ceremony.

She wore a structured kente gown, which made her fair skin glow as she posed for the cameras.

Abena Kyei Boakye wore elegant high heels to complete her look at Nana Ama Royale's viral wedding ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh