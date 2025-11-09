Ghanaian musician Fameye enjoyed a special VIP treat from Kevin Danso, teammate of Mohammed Kudus at Tottenham Hotspur

The "Nothing I Get" hitmaker was spotted in North London over the weekend, soaking in the thrilling 2-2 draw between Spurs and Manchester United on Saturday, November 8

Fans online have since applauded Danso for his kind gesture and commended Fameye for using the moment to promote his music brand on the global stage

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, received a warm VIP welcome at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Premier League clash between Spurs and Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The award-winning artist, who is currently in London for a concert, was treated to a special matchday experience.

Fameye, famous for hit songs like "Praise" and "Nothing I Get", was spotted soaking in the lively atmosphere from the exclusive VIP box of Tottenham defender Kevin Danso.

The Austrian international, who was on cloud nine after Spurs won the Europa League in the summer, hosted the musician and ensured he enjoyed every moment of the experience.

Despite representing Austria at the international level, Danso has always remained connected to his Ghanaian heritage.

From celebrating Ghanaian culture to building relationships with fellow countrymen abroad, his bond with Ghana remains unbroken.

Earlier this year, Danso met fellow Ghanaian musician Black Sherif for an episode of Beyond the Game in London, where they reflected on their upbringing and cultural influences.

So it came as no surprise that Fameye’s visit to the city also led to a link-up with the Spurs defender.

Photos shared on social media captured Fameye’s joy as he shared light moments with Danso inside the luxurious box.

The reigning TGMA Highlife Artiste of the Year was also presented with a Tottenham replica jersey, smiling broadly as he posed for pictures around the iconic arena.

Fans online celebrated the meeting between the two proud Ghanaians, with many commending their bond and cultural pride.

@fel_ixGH commented:

“This and many more we love to see.”

@KwabenAmankwah added:

“I wonder why Danso plays for Austria. He feels more Ghanaian than Austrian.”

@NANAYAWSIKANII wrote:

“You do all.”

@Ghaneans247 simply summed it up:

“Sharp.”

Kevin Danso with Mohammed Kudus during Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia. Photo by Valerio Pennicino - UEFA.

Danso cameos as Spurs and United shared the spoils

The encounter between Tottenham and Manchester United ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, with both sides sharing the spoils after a late twist, according to Al Jazeera.

Danso came off the bench to feature in the final minutes of the contest, per Flashscore, while Spurs midfielder Mohammed Kudus missed out as he continues to recover from an injury sustained against Chelsea.

Fameye is expected to cap off his memorable weekend in London with a live performance at The Steel Yard on Sunday, November 9, at 6 p.m., promising fans yet another unforgettable experience.

Kudus bonds with Danso, chat in Twi

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a heartwarming moment between Mohammed Kudus and Kevin Danso during Tottenham’s pre-season tour in South Asia.

The pair were seen walking side by side at the airport en route to Hong Kong, engaging in a lively conversation in Twi, much to the delight of fans.

