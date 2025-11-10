Leonardo Muylaert was warmly received at the Ghana Embassy by Consul David Boakye and Ambassador Nii Amasah Namoale

The lawyer and Superman cosplayer savoured traditional Ghanaian dishes, including banku, jollof, and fufu, while in the country

The special event, which saw 'Tall Clark' make an appearance, featured highlife music in a celebration of Ghanaian culture overseas

Brazilian lawyer and content creator Leonardo Muylaert, known widely as Superman 'Tall Clark', paid a visit to the Ghana Embassy as part of his mission to further his efforts connecting cultural ties between the countries.

'Superman' Leonardo Muylaert experiences Ghanaian flavours and culture with banku, jollof, kokonte, and highlife music.

Muylaert was warmly received by Consul David Boakye and Ambassador Nii Amasah Namoale in the country.

During the visit, he was served a couple of Ghanaian dishes, including banku, fufu, jollof rice, and other local delicacies.

The buffet gave him the opportunity to taste authentic Ghanaian food far away from home, showing the embassy's commitment to the promotion of culture and heritage outside its borders.

'Superman' was touched by all the warm welcomes and said it brought him closer to understanding the traditions of the West African country.

Superman enjoys Ghanaian culture, music, and food

The special event also had a session of highlife music, courtesy of the embassy, which was vivid and full of life.

This visit to the embassy in Brazil is part of Muylaert's continuing search for and promotion of cultural exchange initiatives, and also his mission to put smiles on the faces of people.

Known for his global social impact projects, he has previously interacted with communities in hospitals, schools, and other institutions, spreading smiles and inspiring social action across different countries.

His embassy visit paved the way for him ahead of visiting Ghana and also meeting Otumfuo.

Muylaert's visit was memorable and served as a testimony to the beauty of cultural exchange and shared moments.

Superman visits Otumfuo at Akwasidae Festival

Meanwhile, Superman showed up at the Manhyia Palace during the Akwasidae festival held on Sunday, November 11, 2025, in the Ashanti Region.

People could not believe their eyes as they stared at a tall Caucasian man wearing the iconic superhero costume, complete with the red cape.

Superman had the opportunity to exchange pleasantries with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the 8th Akwasidae Festival of 2025.

After the handshake, the superhero impersonator addressed the gathering briefly and presented a framed photo of himself to the Asantehene.

In his address, he appreciated the Asante monarch and his people for the warm reception they had given him.

The palace hosts the Akwasidae Festival once every six weeks to honour ancestors and symbolise the strength of the Asante Kingdom.

British actor Idris Elba wears kente to greet Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at a past Akwasidae Festival.

Idris Elba meets Asantehene at Manhyia Palace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that British actor Idris Elba had shared his experience meeting the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He wrapped a kente cloth in the traditional way men do it in Ghana to meet the king during the Akwasidae Festival at the Manhyia Palace.

Ghanaians who saw photos and videos of Otumfuo and Idris Elba's meeting on social media shared their thoughts and praised the leader.

