Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II sat in state as Asanteman celebrated the 8th Akwasidae Festival of 2025

Tall Clark showed up at the festival in his Superman costume, complete with the red cape, to greet Otumfuo

Superman also presented a gift to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and appreciated him for the warm reception he received

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A real-life 'Superman' showed up a the Manhyia Palace during the Akwasidae festival held on Sunday, November 11, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

People at the Manhyia Palace could not believe their eyes as they stared at the tall Caucasian man who was wearing the iconic Superman costume, complete with the red cape.

Superman Tall Clark pays homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Akwasidae festival. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

The Superman cosplayer was identified as Tall Clark, a 6.8-inch-tall Brazilian man whose real name is Leonardo Muylaert.

Leonardo Muylaert, a Brazilian civil rights lawyer, became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance to Superman. He now travels globally doing cosplay, charity work, and appearances at events and hospitals.

In a video, he was accompanied to the Manhyia Palace by some other white people who could be members of his team and a Ghanaian man who was in traditional cloth. The Ghanaian man acted as the spokesperson for Leonardo Muylaert.

Superman had the opportunity to exchange pleasantries with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the 8th Akwasidae Festival of 2025. After the handshake, Superman addressed the gathering briefly and presented a picture frame of himself to the Asantehene.

In his address, he appreciated the Asantehene and his people for the warm reception given him.

The palace routinely hosts the Akwasidae festival, a ceremony held once every six weeks to honour ancestors and symbolise the strength of the Asante Kingdom.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Superman's presence at Akwasidae

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Opemsuo Radio on Facebook. Read them below:

Kusi Pius Franco said:

"Did he come by flight, or did he do what he's known for? Lol."

Nana Yaa Hunter wrote:

"Eiiii, my people can give pressure. It has reached the headquarters that we have brought Superman himself to solve it, sei bam."

Nana Kofi Newman said:

"We have Superman by our side. Now stand well, we are coming for you."

Jahfa Jahfa wrote:

"If he claims to be the Real Superman, abeg, make you give am fufu make he pound make we see."

Akwasi Anane Ahenkan said:

"Nobody born of a woman can fight Asante. Mewura me ma wo addae tokyi. Asante Superman ooo."

George Asamoah wrote:

"The way these guys dey come Gh during Mahama time, dey bost my mind ooo. What have they seen in Ghana, hmmm?"

Kumasi Ama said:

"Inappropriate costume for visiting Manhyia."

Sarfo Gyamfi James wrote:

"Please, Superman, kindly visit Dormaa Abenkro too. So that Dormaa chork Norries can always laugh some Ooohh."

King Khali Khali said:

"I think there is something special in Manhyia, because every higher-profile person wants to visit Manhyia; it is becoming Jerusalem and Mecca in Africa."

Source: YEN.com.gh