NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Plays Drums for Otumfuo at Manhyia
Ghana

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Plays Drums for Otumfuo at Manhyia

by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Justin Kodua swapped a suit for a drum and joined the royal drummers at Manhyia Palace during the Akwasidae Festival
  • He showed humility and respect for the Asante tradition by wearing a traditional cloth and drumming for the Asantehene
  • Kodua's participation at the event sent a strong message about leadership, culture, and service beyond politics

Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), startled many on November 9, 2025, when he took up the role of a drummer during the Akwasidae Festival at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

NPP general secretary Justin Kodua drums at the Manhyia Palace on November 9, 2025, during the Akwasidae Festival. Image credit: Justin Kodua Frimpong, OTEC
Source: UGC

The colourful traditional ceremony, hosted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was graced by high-profile dignitaries, chiefs, politicians, and guests from across the country.

The atmosphere was filled with rich cultural displays, traditional music, and dance, celebrating one of the most important festivals of the Asante Kingdom.

NPP general secretary drums at Akwasidae Festival

What turned out to be the high point of the occasion, however, was the unsolicited moment when Justin Kodua, one of the most visible faces of the NPP, took a break from his fellow political companions and joined the drummers in Otumfuo's royal procession during the festival.

The NPP General Secretary was seen actively playing the 'Mpintin' drums.

In a mark of humility and cultural reverence, Lawyer Kodua showed respect to the Golden Stool and the Asantehene.

He collaborated effortlessly with the professional drummers, beating drums in performance through the grounds of the palace.

Many who witnessed the gesture were impressed when the high-ranking politician so wholeheartedly embraced tradition.

The moment was captured on video, which has since gone viral across social media, with a number of users praising Kodua for proudly representing Asante culture.

Watch the TikTok video of Justin Kodua drumming below:

He was deeply involved and passionate, filled with joy and respect as he joined in the drumming.

Kodua, serving at Mahyia Palace, has demonstrated that true leadership is all about humility, service, and not just politics, but also one's roots.

This is the first time he has been seen serving at Manhyia, with these acts characterised by loyalty, discipline, and cultural identity.

What is the Akwasidae Festival?

The Akwasidae Festival is a traditional ceremony celebrated by the Ashanti people of Ghana, typically every six weeks, to honour the Asantehene (the Ashanti King) and the ancestors of the Ashanti kingdom.

It is held on a Sunday ('Akwasi' means Sunday in Akan) and is part of the Ashanti Adae cycle of festivals, and one of the distinguished and biggest festivals in the Asanteman and the country as a whole.

Superman cosplayer Tall Clark pays homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Akwasidae Festival on November 11, 2025. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio
Source: Facebook

Superman cosplayer appears at Manhyia Palace

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that real-life 'Superman' showed up at the Manhyia Palace during the Akwasidae Festival held on Sunday, November 11, 2025, in the Ashanti Region.

A tall Caucasian man wearing the iconic superhero costume, complete with the red cape, showed up at the event, presenting a gift to Otumfuo and expressing thanks for the warm welcome.

'Superman' was identified as Tall Clark, a 6.8-inch-tall Brazilian man whose real name is Leonardo Muylaert. He became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance to the superhero.

Source: YEN.com.gh

