Daddy Lumba’s radio station DL FM was nearly closed down after the highlife legend’s death, controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged.

In a viral video, the US-based Ghanaian social media personality claimed that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected power to the Accra-based station over unpaid bills shortly after Daddy Lumba’s death.

Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that the late singer’s manager, Phillip Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, settled the bill to keep the station in operation.

She also claimed that staff at the station faced layoffs after Daddy Lumba’s death, but his second wife, Priscilla Ofori-Atta, aka Odo Broni, raised funds to pay their salaries and keep the station in business.

Roman Fada recently faced scrutiny after the late singer’s family claimed that he was not the highlife musician's manager, contrary to his claims to the public.

In a statement signed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, the late musician's wife, and his sister-in-law, Ernestina Brempomaa Fosuh, the family claimed that Roman Fada had been spreading false funeral details and alleged that he was officially relieved of his role as Daddy Lumba’s manager before the late singer’s death.

Responding to the claims, Afia Schwarzenegger said Roman Fada’s actions demonstrated his loyalty to Daddy Lumba, even after his death.

Daddy Lumba’s family disowns Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger’s staunch defence of Roman Fada and Odo Broni was made in a video responding to one of Daddy Lumba’s uncles stating that she was not a member of the Fosuh family.

Since highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s death, Afia Schwarzenegger has inserted herself into the ongoing family drama regarding his burial.

She claimed the musician was her uncle and declared her support for Odo Broni as his legal widow ahead of Akosua Serwaa.

Speaking to the media, an uncle of Daddy Lumba emphatically stated that she was not a member of the family, as she hailed from Adwatia, while Daddy Lumba's family hailed from Parkoso.

Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger’s DL FM claim

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Afia Schwarzenegger’s claim about DL FM being disconnected by ECG before being saved by Roman Fada.

Nana Afrakoma Abenaa Banks said:

"Then Roman Fada is giving you information ooo but enfa da 😂😂😂."

Northern Unity page wrote:

"The question I want to ask is, are you related to them? Some of the family members were saying you're not related."

Joe Boakye Yiadom commented:

"So the radio station cannot pay its workers? If so then they should close it."

