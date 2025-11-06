The family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has cautioned his former manager, Roman Fada, over false funeral details

A press release signed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh and Ernestina Brempomaa Fosuh stated that Roman Fada was dismissed by Daddy Lumba before his death

The family urged the public to ignore any funeral announcements not issued by the Fosuh Family Communications Office

The family of the late highlife Ghanaian musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, known by the stage name Daddy Lumba, has issued a warning to the late singer’s manager, Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi, known popularly as Roman Fada, and unauthorised information regarding Lumba’s funeral.

The family, in a press release on November 6, 2025, expressed their upset about recent movements by Roman Fada, which they said were "misleading, unauthorised, and detrimental to ongoing family negotiations."

The statement, signed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, the late musician's wife, and her sister-in-law, Ernestina Brempomaa Fosuh, warned him to desist from spreading false information and sending out funeral invitations that do not come from the family.

According to the caution, Roman Fada has been spreading false funeral details and deeming himself as the late musician's manager, a role which they claim he was officially relieved of by Daddy Lumba before his death.

The family clarified that Roman Fada is not a member of the Fosuh family and does not have any moral, legal, or traditional authority to speak or act on their behalf.

The statement further called on the media and the public to disregard any information or invitations concerning Daddy Lumba's funeral, save that which is released from the Fosuh Family Communications Office or its officially appointed representatives.

"The family is working in unity and good faith to ensure that the funeral of our beloved Charles Kwadwo Fosuh is conducted with the dignity, respect, and love he deserves," the statement read. "We will not allow misinformation, opportunism or unauthorised individuals to disrupt this process."

They also cautioned that any continued misrepresentation would push them to seek legal actions and report to the appropriate authorities.

The Lumba family reassured the public that they were committed to a peaceful and dignified funeral for the late highlife legend, asking fans and media houses to be poised for verified updates.

Check out the official press release below:

Akosua Serwaa spotted at a Ghanaian airport

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late musician Daddy Lumba, has courted attention after a new video of her surfaced on social media.

In a viral TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, November 6, 2025, Akosua Serwaa was spotted at an airport in Ghana.

In the video, the late Daddy Lumba's first wife held a black polythene bag as she checked her smartphone.

She wore an all-black outfit and waited behind an elderly passenger who was interacting with an airport staff member and getting her travelling documents verified.

It appeared that Akosua Serwaa was checking out of the airport, as she also held a paper which looked like a ticket in her hands.

Footage of Akosua Serwaa at the airport in Ghana has stirred speculations among Ghanaians on social media, with many claiming that she had returned from Germany to the country ahead of her court case.

Roman Fada sparks reactions at public event

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Roman Fada made a rare public appearance amid ongoing issues between members of the late Daddy Lumba's family.

In a video, the late highlife singer's manager spoke about his plans as he arrived at an event with Diana Asamoah.

Roman Fada's appearance triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media amid the tension in Daddy Lumba's family.

