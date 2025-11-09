The sister of teen student who died in Latvia demanded the reopening of his investigation months after his passing

She appealed to Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Latvian authorities for transparency and justice in her brother's case

The sister shared how she listens to the haunting final voice note from Nana Agyei, intensifying her plea for accountability

The sister of the late Nana Agyei has made an emotional and powerful plea for justice, calling for accountability in her brother's tragic death.

Sister of 18-year-old deceased, Nana Agyei, seeks justice following months of her brother's death. Photo credit: nana agyei, abena nadia. Image source: Facebook

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that 18-year-old Nana Agyei, who was studying Electrical Engineering at Riga University in Latvia, tragically passed away after allegedly being poisoned.

Sadly, in a new update, the family, especially the sister, identified as Abena Nadia on TikTok, demanded that the investigation into his death be reopened.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the distressed sister appealed to Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the Ministry of Gender and Children for prompt intervention.

Late Nana Agyei's sister seeks justice

The primary focus of the deceased sister's appeal was directed at the Latvian government and Riga Technical University. She urged them to reopen the investigation into Nana Agyei’s death.

According to the sister, the family has been denied information regarding the case, with many aspects of the incident seeming "fishy."

In the comments section of her video, she disclosed that the autopsy result was hidden from the family.

Visibly distressed, the sister described the immense trauma her family has endured since the incident.

"We have not been able to sleep, we are in constant pain," she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

She also recounted a haunting final voice note from her brother, in which he desperately told her;

"Ma, they've poisoned me. Ma, my head was spinning."

She emphasised how painful it has been to hear those words from her sibling and reiterated that her fight is for justice, not just for her brother, but for all families who may face similar injustices.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian student’s death in Latvia stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Ms.dulcie25 said:

"Wote brofo papa I loved that. 😊❤️Justice for nana agyei!"

Faustina Delali wrote:

"What a wicked world. 😭"

Alidu Miinat commented:

"Was an autopsy carried out before his burial? It will help in your pursuit for justice."

Miss Nadia said:

"I don’t know the entire story, but I see so much pain in your eyes as you talk. I pray Justice will be served, and May God console you, my namesake."

Ghanaian mom weeps after the mortal remains of her son, Nana Agyei Oduro Ahyia, who died in Latvia, were returned to Ghana on July 22, 2025. Image credit: @ghbrain_, @Citi973/Twitter

Source: UGC

Mother of Nana Ahyia demands investigation

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nana Agyei's mother wept and called for an investigation into his death, following the arrival of her son's mortal remains to Ghana.

She appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to direct Ghana’s Foreign Mission in the country to demand a thorough investigation from the Latvian Police.

