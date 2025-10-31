Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Yvonne Nelson’s Daughter Ryn Bonds With Her Grandmother on Her 8th Birthday
by  Kofi Owusu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn Nelson Roberts, celebrated a significant milestone on Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • A photo of the actress' little daughter spending time with her grandmother, Margaret Gaddy, has emerged on social media
  • Many Ghanaians flooded the comment section of the birthday post to celebrate Ryn Nelson Roberts on her milestone

Ryn Nelson Roberts, the daughter of award-winning Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson, has made a rare public appearance with her grandmother, Madam Margaret Gaddy.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter celebrated her eighth birthday on October 29, 2025. The handlers of her personal Instagram page shared a photo of the little girl bonding with her grandmother on Thursday, October 30.

In the photo, Ryn, whom the actress welcomed on October 29, 2017, with her British baby daddy and former photographer Jamie Roberts, beamed with a smile as Madam Margaret held her in her arms at the premises of a plush residence.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter looked cute in her short-sleeved shirt and appeared to enjoy her private moment with her grandmother, who watched her with happiness and pride.

The photo of Ryn with Madam Margaret marked a rare public appearance by the latter, with whom Yvonne has had a strained relationship over the years regarding questions about the identity of her biological father.

In her 2023 memoir titled 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' which touched on her life story, including her career and personal struggles, the actress detailed that she had not had an encounter with her mother since her birthday in 2022.

She recounted a heated confrontation she had with her mother before cutting off personal communication with her and detailed how their strained relationship had emotionally impacted her life.

The photo of Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn, bonding with her grandmother on her birthday is below:

Ryn vacations at a beach resort

Ryn's public appearance with her grandmother on her eighth birthday came over a month after she vacationed at a beach resort with her family.

In a series of photos shared on her official Instagram page on Sunday, September 21, 2025, Yvonne's daughter beamed with excitement as she played with the sand and toys close to a river.

Another photo showed Ryn later sitting on one of her parents' laps, observing the river and the surrounding buildings in the beach resort.

From the photos, the actress' daughter looked all grown up as she enjoyed her time out in public for the first time in several months.

The photos of Ryn Nelson Roberts playing at the beach resort are below:

Ghanaians celebrate Ryn on her eighth birthday

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ismy_bella commented:

"I am glad to see Granny, too. Happy birthday, sweetie 🥳🎂."

Fhran_cah said:

"Happy birthday, my baby girl."

Alexiipearl wrote:

"Ryn ❤️❤️❤️. Happy birthday, cutie 🥰🥰."

Cornnieeee remarked:

"Happy birthday 🎂 beautiful 😍. May God protect, guide and order your steps. Love you 🥰."

Yvonne Nelson and Ryn travel to Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson and Ryn travelled to Dubai for a family vacation.

A photo showed the actress and her young daughter in a luxury apartment, in which they lodged during their trip.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to comment on Ryn's massive physical transformation.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

