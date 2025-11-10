An old photo of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, with her two daughters, Charlyn and Ciara Fosu, has emerged

The photo showed the late musician's wife and her children showing off their close bond on the streets in Germany

The resurfaced photo has stirred speculations among many Ghanaians on social media

An old photo of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and her two daughters, Charlyn and Ciara Fosu, has surfaced amid the ongoing dispute between members of the late singer's family.

Old photo of Akosua Serwaa and her daughters surfaces amid Daddy Lumba's funeral dispute.

Akosua Serwaa and her sister-in-law, Ernestina Fosu, have been embroiled in a legal dispute with her sister-wife, Odo Broni, and her husband's family head, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, in recent months.

She filed a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba's second wife, the family head, and the Transitions Funeral Home to seek an interlocutory injunction on her late husband’s funeral, which was scheduled for December 6.

She accused the family head of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and granted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu the approval to proceed with the funeral.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur has also scheduled a Case Management Conference for November 14, regarding the first wife's bid to be declared the only surviving spouse of the late Daddy Lumba.

Akosua Serwaa and daughters' 2021 photo resurfaces

In the resurfaced 2021 photo that has gone viral on TikTok, Akosua Serwaa and her two daughters, Charlyn and Ciara, flashed bright smiles as they bonded together in Germany.

The trio beamed with excitement as they stood on an empty street and posed for the camera.

Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, held a rose as she stood between her two daughters, who looked beautiful in their glasses and dresses.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi, explains Odo Broni's lawsuit against his client.

The resurfaced photo has gained massive traction on social media, with many Ghanaians speculating that it was one of the numerous portraits present inside the late highlife legend's plush residence in East Legon during his marriage to Odo Broni.

Speculations surrounding the photo initially emerged after the late Daddy Lumba's manager, Roman Fada, gave an interview to Empress Gifty on United Showbiz on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The TikTok photo of Akosua Serwaa and her daughters is below:

Akosua Serwaa and daughters' photo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

God’s very own commented:

"Eei Odo Broni samanle. 2021 picture in your 2010 married matrimonial home😂😂😅."

Adjoasika said:

"Odo Broni always cleans Maa Akosua’s pictures🤣, yet she claims she is a wife."

Maame Esi Aggrey wrote:

"Kudos to you, mum. You fought your battles on your knees, and the God who never fails his own has really won you the victory crown 🙏."

Mrs H commented:

"A unique woman with her beautiful kids 🙏."

Akosua Serwaa reportedly selected as official widow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa was reportedly picked as the official widow of the late Daddy Lumba during a voting process.

According to reports, the late singer's family voted 17 to 2 in favour of the first wife before appearing at Otumfuo's Saamanhene's palace in Kumasi on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Reports of Akosua Serwaa's selection as the official widow stirred mixed reactions on social media.

