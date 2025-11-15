Deceased El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede victim Benedicta Yayra Kale's sister, has broken her silence after her sibling's death

In an interview, Priscilla Dela Kale tearfully recounted her final moments with her late sister before her demise in the tragic incident

Benedicta Yayra Kale's sister also shared background information about her late sister, triggering emotional reactions from Ghanaians

Priscilla Dela Kale, the young sister of the El-Wak Stadium stampede victim Benedicta Yayra Kale, has broken her silence following her sibling's tragic demise.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a stampede occurred at the Stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise.

In a press statement released by the Ghana Armed Forces, six ladies died in the unfortunate incident, with many others sustaining severe injuries. Benedicta Yayra Kale was among the dead victims of the tragedy.

The unfortunate incident occurred after a large number of applicants reportedly breached security protocols.

According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment: five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

Following the tragic incident, the recruitment exercise was suspended, with President John Dramani Mahama and some of his appointees visiting the injured victims in the hospital.

On Friday, November 14, 2025, a government delegation led by Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi and the Gender Minister Agnes Naa Momo Lartey visited the late Benedicta's home in Sowutuom, Accra, to commiserate with her grieving family.

Benedicta's sister recounts final moments with sibling

In an interview with the media at her home, the late Benedicta's sister Priscilla recounted her final moments before her tragic demise in the stampede.

She broke down in tears as she shared information regarding her late sister's education and career.

Priscilla noted that Benedicta had always dreamt of becoming a soldier since their childhood and was very vocal about joining the Ghana Armed Forces.

She noted that her late sister had shared her plans of wearing a military uniform to her graduation.

She said:

"I love my sister. We both completed secondary school the same year. We were also in the same class in JHS. We went to different SHS. She went to Prampram Senior High School and I went to Ghanata Senior High School."

"Since we completed school, my sister's dream since childhood was to be a soldier. Anytime she saw a soldier, she would tell me, Dela, that she was going to wear this uniform. Even last Sunday, she told me she would wear a military uniform to my graduation."

Priscilla also stated that Benedicta was also an accountant at their father's church office and was very helpful with their parents.

Ghanaians sympathise with Benedicta's sister

Benedicta's friends mourn her death

