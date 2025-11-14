The family of Priscilla Nyamalor was left devastated after her tragic death in the El-Wak Stadium stampede

Priscilla’s younger sister was seen mourning uncontrollably, with family members struggling to console her

Government officials were expected to visit the Nyamalor family to offer condolences and support

The family of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor has been left devastated following her tragic death in the stampede that occurred at El Wak Sports Stadium.

The entire nation was brought to mourning following her death and five others during a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise on November 12, 2025.

Priscilla Nyamalor’s younger sister weeps as she mourns her tragic death in the stampede at El-Wak Stadium. Photo credit: GHBrain. Image source: TikTok

In a press statement released by the Armed Forces, many others also sustained severe injuries. According to the military, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

El-Wak stampede: Priscilla's younger sister mourns

Five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

Priscilla, who was a worker at the Kasoa branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana and had dreams of joining the military, sadly lost her life at the age of 22 during the GAF screening process.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, her younger sister was seen crying uncontrollably. Other family members were also seen trying to console her and wipe the tears off her eyes.

She and her family, especially the father, were struggling to come to terms with the untimely death of their beloved daughter and sibling.

In response to the tragedy, government officials are expected to visit the Nyamalor family to offer their condolences and provide support during this difficult time.

Watch the emotional video of Priscilla's younger sister crying below:

Priscilla Nyamalor: El-Wak stampede victim's mother speaks

Meanwhile, the mother of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor has also broken her silence after her daughter's tragic passing.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, a team of journalists from Adom FM visited the deceased's family at their residence in Akweley, Kasoa.

Footage showed the young lady's mother weeping uncontrollably as friends and family members attempted to console her in her emotional state.

The mother of one victim of the El Wak stampede shares how she found out her daughter was in a coma. Image credit: GTV/X, Adom Kaseɛ/TikTok

In an interview with Adom FM, Priscilla Nyamalor's mother, Madam Abigail Nyamalor, recounted her last conversation with her daughter before she received the news of her tragic death in the stampede.

She noted that her daughter had informed her about her plans to enrol in the military. She would later help her board a car headed towards El-Wak Sports Stadium, the venue of the GAF recruitment exercise.

Madam Abigail stated that her daughter called and informed her about the large crowd at the stadium.

She noted that Priscilla told her she would switch off her smartphone and would be unavailable. Wishing her daughter the best of success, the mum offered her child some words of encouragement.

The elderly woman said her daughter assured her that she would return home after she complained about her decision to switch off her phone.

Watch the video below:

El-Wak stampede: Priscilla Nyamalor's father speaks

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Priscilla Nyamalor's father, Robert Nyamalor, mourned her passing in a video trending on social media.

Speaking emotionally in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Thursday, November 13, Robert Nyamalor described the incident as devastating.

He said he had been left heartbroken by the loss of his daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh