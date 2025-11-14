Shatta Wale has donated to the victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica through Vybz Kartel's Adidja Palmer Foundation

Vybz Kartel announced Shatta's gesture on social media, describing it as love, urgency, and brotherhood in action

The news of Shatta Wale's donation has triggered massive reactions online, with many praising the Ghanaian superstar

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has earned high praise from his Jamaican counterpart after donating to the victims of the devastating hurricane in Jamaica.

Between October 21 and November 4, 2025, Jamaica was hit by Hurricane Melissa, which caused widespread devastation, resulting in at least 45 confirmed deaths and affecting approximately 1.6 million people.

Shatta Wale donates to Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica through Vybz Kartel's Adidja Palmer Foundation. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @vybzkartel

Source: Instagram

In reaction to relief efforts to alleviate the plight of victims, Shatta Wale has sent a donation through Vybz Kartel's Adidja Palmer Foundation.

The Jamaican artiste announced Shatta Wale's donation on his Instagram page on Friday, November 14, 2025.

In the Instagram post, Vybz Kartel shared a photo of Shatta Wale on stage during his performance at Kartel's Freedom Street concert at the National Stadium in Kingston on December 31, 2024.

One the photo, Shatta Wale was quoted to have stated the reason for his donation, describing it as real unity between the two countries.

"Jamaica has always been family to me, and when family is hurting, you don't sit and watch - You stand up and help. After seeing the damage from Hurricane Melissa, I felt it in my heart to support the Adidja Palmer Foundation and work they're doing for the people on the ground. This is not about fame or music - This is about real unity between Ghana and Jamaica," Shatta said.

Caption the photo, Vybz Kartel, who referred to Shatta Wale as the African dancehall superstar, showered praises on the Ghanaian musician.

He described the donation as not just money, but love, urgency, and brotherhood in action.

"Today, I want to publicly honour and respect my brother Shatta Wale, the African dancehall superstar, for his incredible generosity toward the Adidja Palmer Foundation. Your donation wasn’t just money — it was love, urgency and brotherhood in action. Right now, people are hurting. Families need roofs. Youth need support. Communities need rebuilding with speed, strength, and compassion. And when we call for help, it’s brothers like you who step forward without hesitation. This is Africa to Jamaica, Ghana to Gaza — one rhythm, one heartbeat, one culture, united through music and real friendship. Shatta, your kindness reminds the world that dancehall is more than entertainment. It’s a global movement, a lifeline, a bridge connecting people across oceans. From me, the APF team, and every life touched by your contribution — Thank you, my brother. Respect every time. Let’s continue to rebuild, uplift, and show the world what unity truly looks like. 🌍🇯🇲🇬🇭."

See the post below:

Grammy snubs Shatta Wale, others for 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Recording Academy had announced the list of nominees for the 2026 Grammys event.

Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musical acts who submitted their works for consideration failed to earn any nominations.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to react to the news of the dancehall musician's nomination snub.

Source: YEN.com.gh